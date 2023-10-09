Australia's best performing hybrid SUVs

With so many competing SUVs on the market today, new car buyers are looking for total package deals that cover all the bases.



Many people believe that hybrid SUVs provide the best of all worlds for a strong and safe ride. The best performing SUVs should deliver value for money at the dealership and on the road.

What to look for in a hybrid SUV

When considering hybrid SUV favourites, we look at factors such as electric vehicle fuel economy, new car safety, hybrid SUV performance, tech features, value, comfort and technology, engineering specs, and more.



Here are 10 top hybrid SUVs worth taking for a drive.

1. GWM Hybrid H6 LUX

Value for money is number one with new car buyers and a major reason why the GWM H6 LUX Hybrid is such a popular mid-size SUV on Australian roads.



With its turbo 1.5L dedicated hybrid transmission engine, this SUV delivers an outstanding experience for eco-conscious drivers who refuse to compromise on style or performance.

The GWM H6 LUX Hybrid is jam-packed with the latest Asian technology and European engineering.



As a leading SUV manufacturer in the world's biggest SUV market, GWM is well-placed to offer powerful hybrid SUVs with all-premium features for the best available price.

The 1.5L Turbo hybrid engine/motor delivers strong and smooth performance on all types of terrain. Settle into the 8-way adjustable heated Comfort-Tek seats with lumbar support, and with the 360 Around View Camera, a clear view of the road is always within easy reach.

GWM and HAVAL are worthy names on the top of this list of best-performing hybrid SUVs.



The H6 is a smart, safe car that is perfect for urban commuting, off-road adventures, and trips to the beach. The LUX roof rails can handle the extra cargo without fuss.



With 179kW of combined power, fuel consumption of 5.2L/100km, and a 5-star ANCAP rating, you can trust the H6 LUX Hybrid.

2. Honda CR-V e:HEV

The new Honda CR-V e:HEV is everything we expected.



Honda has dependable charm, even if the conservative design isn't groundbreaking, but it's the plug-in CR-V e:HEV that we think sounds most promising.



On-road tests showed this Honda hybrid version can achieve 51 miles of EV-only driving for forays into town, shopping excursions, or school runs in silence. This is a highly regarded Honda hybrid vehicle model.

3. Kia Niro HEV GY-Line DCT

The self-charging mild-hybrid Kia Niro gives modern hybrid technology a makeover.



This fun-to-drive crossover has a sleek new look and an advanced parallel hybrid powertrain that seamlessly blends petrol and electric power.



You still get a great ride plus hybrid efficiency without the need for external charging.



The Kia Niro HEV GY-Line DCT is equally impressive on the inside, offering advanced connectivity, tons of comfort, and intuitive technology. It is a great alternative to the Kia Sorento.

4. Lexus NX

Making an impression from every angle, the NX is a classic Lexus silhouette, with a low centre of gravity and a long and wide stance.



Choose 20-inch wheels for a bolder and more imposing new car look.



The Lexus interior interface is technology to behold, offering a personalised multimedia experience, surround sound, hands-free features, colour display, and a digital rearview mirror.

5. Ford Escape PHEV

The Ford Escape can travel up to 56km on battery power alone, producing zero emissions.



This makes it a perfect hybrid SUV for work and leisure. On day trips the technology seamlessly switches from electricity to petrol, so you'll never miss a beat.



The Ford Escape offers regenerative braking and power drawn from the engine to replenish the battery.



For longer journeys, the Ford Escape is ready to recharge on the go for better driving range and fuel savings.

6. Hyundai Santa Fe T-GDi HEV

The large cascading front grille of the Hyundai Santa Fe makes a bold statement from every angle.



The end result is a bold SUV hybrid that means business. The large grille tapers into the headlight housing for a wide, strong impression.



The efficient LED daytime running lights give the Santa Fe a signature look that is also safer for other road users.



On Elite models the DRL lights are partnered with LED headlights and taillights for ultimate visibility in low light and night driving.

7. BMW X5 xDRIVE50e

BMW is getting ready to say hello to the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e.



This is an SUV that is expected to bring improvements in terms of performance, efficiency, and battery power for greater electric range.



The BMW X5 xDrive50e is a performance vehicle that boasts an uprated inline-six, 3.0-liter gasoline engine working together with an electric motor incorporated into the eight-speed automatic gearbox.



The BMW plug-in hybrid gets slimmer headlights, a fresh look for the taillights, iDrive 8, and a small gear selector.

8. Mitsubishi Outlander Hybrid EV Aspire

The Mitsubishi Outlander is well known, and it's no surprise that the plug-in hybrid EV Aspire Outlander delivers eco-friendly efficiency and performance.



The advanced powertrain combines with the twin electric motors and a hybrid petrol engine to give you the best of both worlds.



The Outlander plug-in hybrid has more power and range than ever thanks to expanded battery capacity and a larger fuel tank.



Use hybrid petrol/electric power around town and on the open road.

9. Volvo XC60

We were already expecting Volvo style of luxury, and the XC60 lived up to the hype.



The ten-point back massage and seat ventilation were just the start of the Volvo strategy for helping us reach the destination in great shape.



Technology is softened by tradition, with driftwood-style inlay features creating a natural calming interior.



This Volvo plug-in hybrid SUV is sporty European comfort at its finest, including infotainment technology and driver-assist features for total peace of mind.

10. Toyota Rav4 Hybrid AWD GXL E-CVT

The RAV4 GXL Hybrid styling is everything we expected, and more.



This popular SUV has a head-turning look, with 18" dark silver alloy wheels and a silver metallic front grille. But it's on the inside where technology totally takes over.



There's a smart key entry and push button start, 10.5" touchscreen audio, satellite navigation, premium fabric trim, leather shift lever, satin chrome interior door handles, dual-zone auto air conditioning, and auto-dimming rearview privacy glass.

What makes hybrid SUVs a good new car choice?

As expected, the best hybrid SUVs are fuel-efficient vehicles that are also built for practicality to get the most out of Australian roads.



There are lots of options, including small SUVs, compact SUVs, luxury SUVs, and roomy family SUVs with three rows of seating and ample boot space.



Australia has ideal all-wheel drive terrain to get the most out of hybrid cars and electric cars without needing to go totally off the beaten track.

Are four-cylinder hybrid SUVs powerful enough?

Some new car buyers are surprised to learn about the versatility of modern four-cylinder hybrid SUV motors.

