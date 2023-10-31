Add kindness to your insurance policy with View Insurance and the Kindness Factory

Kindness Factory founder Kath Koschel with students at Taren Point Public School. Picture supplied

What if purchasing insurance could help create a more caring world?



A View Insurance policy can do just that thanks to the partnerships between View Insurance and Kindness Factory.

With every policy taken out for home, contents or car insurance $20 is donated to the Kindness Factory.

"The Kindness Factory is teaching the world the power of kindness," Kindness Factory founder Kath Koschel said.



"Our mission is to make the world a kinder place with community engagement and education our main pillars."

Donations are used to fund the Kindness Curriculum, a free program developed in 2020 with Education partner Kaplan ANZ with learning activities based on the 12 attributes of kindness and the Kind School Network.

Over the past 12 months downloads of the curriculum have increased by 60 per cent with the free resources downloaded more than 17,000 times including schools in every state and territory in the country.

The huge popularity of the free program led to demand for a deeper offering so the Kind School Network was developed.



This network includes teacher development, sessions, term-based whole school programs with slide decks to accompany each lesson in the program, kids podcasts and kind conversation tutorials.

These resources are behind a paywall and updated every six months to ensure it is relevant and engaging.



The revamped program is being officially rolled out in 2024 with 60 new schools joining following the network.

Huge changes were noticed at the schools which took part in the pilot program including positive language changes in both students and teachers and an increase in pro-social behaviour in students.

The funding will allow us to reach more kids to give vital life skills to navigate through the next stage of their life - Kindness Factory founder Kath Koschel

Kath wants people to "make kindness their superpower" and this program is certainly making that a reality.



The View Insurance partnership will further enhance the Kind Schools Network thanks to the $20 donation per policy which allows the ongoing development of new resources for schools.

