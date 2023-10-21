As I take a tour to the Korean Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) from Seoul on the South Korean side, I'm aware that I'm looking at the story from just one side, literally and figuratively. The signs on the memorials, the bullet-scarred locomotive, the wooden bridge left as a monument for a potential reunification - these are the things the South wants you to see. And our guide goes to great lengths to explain why secret tunnels found underneath the border must have been built by the North and could not have possibly been done by her government.