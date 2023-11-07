See some of our most iconic landscapes by air, land and on water

The "Horries", the Horizontal Falls is on the must see list, Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

Take time out to get lost in some of Australia's most iconic landscapes on this exploration of The Kimberley, Kakadu and Katherine.



Make your way to Broome, Western Australia, where the magic begins. A local guide shows you Broome's best including Chinatown, Pearl Luggers Museum, the old courthouse and Broome Cemetery. A must see is Gantheaume Point for the dinosaur footprints preserved in rock.

Nicknamed the "Horries", the Horizontal Falls is next on the to see list, first from the sky as you fly in and then at closer quarters on a fast boat cruise.



This amazing natural phenomenon is caused by tidal flows on the ebb and flow of each tide. On the way back take one last spectacular look as the flight travels over top of the falls.



Later visit a local pearl farm and get a feel for the history of the industry in WA.

A plane trip to Kununurra is followed by some sightseeing of the surrounding agricultural region.

Kununurra is the base to access the World Heritage listed Bungle Bungles and a birds eye view is obtained from a plane. After touchdown, a 4WD bus gives the tour a closer look at the black and orange banded dome structures, a main feature of the Purnululu National Park. Trek the 3km Domes Walk which takes in Cathedral Gorge and its soaring cliffs.

The World Heritage listed Bungle Bungles. Picture Shuttestock

A scenic flight back to Kununurra gives an aerial look at the Argyle Diamond Mine, the home of the pink sparkler.

Back on terra firma, the next day is spent on a journey by coach through Durack country to Lake Argyle. Check out the Argyle Downs Homestead Museum before being driven to a spectacular location to view the lake.

Boating company Triple J tours escorts the group back to Kununurra on a 55km cruise during which you may spot a variety of local flora and fauna including a croc if you're lucky.

The following morning a flight to Darwin sees the tour head into the Northern Territory. After an overnight refresh in the capital, Kakadu National Park is reached after crossing the Marrakai Plains.

The park is home to an environmental wonderland with terrain encompassing wetlands, rivers and sandstone escarpments, abundant wildlife and some of the countries best Aboriginal rock art. A World Heritage site, Kakadu National Park covers nearly 20,000 square kilometres.

Before leaving Kakadu and travelling to Katherine, you will drop in at the Warradjan Aboriginal Cultural Centre, Nourlangie Rock for some Aboriginal art, and then on to Kakadu's Yellow Water billabong.

Sunset, Kakadu National Park, NT. Picture Shutterstock

A boat is the best way to see Katherine Gorge. Located in Nitmiluk National Park, the gorge winds 12km and has walls that soar more than 70 metres high.

The trip finishes up back in Darwin for a flight home or other adventures.

Be the guest of Travelrite International and The Senior newspaper from July 15 to 26, 2024, for this remarkable adventure by plane, coach and boat.