In my second book, Investing with She's on the Money, we look in detail at a number of investment pathways that can help build up your wealth. There is absolutely no expectation that property has to be the vehicle for this (although it can be!). Some, like Rich Dad, Poor Dad's Robert Kiyosaki, suggest that "owning your own home is not an asset" - however, this viewpoint is challenged by many, especially in regards to Australian property. My thoughts are that while property can be an epic asset, your family home shouldn't be viewed as such.

