Where's your sense of adventure?

A Queensland couple recently made headlines worldwide after being interviewed for a television program about their epic cruise journey - 51 cruises across 455 days at last count, and undoubtedly, the great-grandparents are still going strong.
Last month, the Australian Parachute Federation championed a record set by its Skydivers Over Sixty crew, with 30 people holding formation for more than three seconds. The team comprised people aged 60 to 78 years, ranging from lawyers and truck drivers to farmers and retirees.
Turns out, when it comes to having a sense of adventure, the sky really is the limit.
You don't have to jump out of a plane or call a cruise liner home, however, to scratch that adventurous itch.
What's deemed to be an 'adventure' can be big or small - ultimately, it's all relative, determined by different personalities and past life experiences.
Perhaps you've never left your home state before. A trip across the border can expand your horizons and remind you that we're continually learning, be it about geography, local history, or even where to find the best vanilla slice you've ever eaten in your life.
Adventure doesn't always pertain to travel, either. Maybe you've always wanted to learn how to tango or speak French.
Breaking outside your comfort zone helps exercise your brain - and if you decide to explore somewhere in the great outdoors, it can also be wonderful exercise for your body. Consider taking a trek around the lake you drive past every week or finding out where that winding path at the bottom of the street leads.
Sharing these adventures with others is always worth considering - it can make you feel braver and push you further outside your comfort zone than you otherwise would.
When my 87-year-old mother-in-law travelled to Singapore earlier this year, she did so with the company and support of others.
"I wouldn't travel on my own any more, so it's really good to travel in a group, especially when it's family," she said.
"I wouldn't travel anywhere I didn't feel safe, so having people with you is about the company and sharing the experiences with others over dinner after you've had a big day."
Whether it's exploring new places or finding a new pastime, it's never too late to start planning your next big adventure.
