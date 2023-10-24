For the love of dogs; how becoming a minder can help you mentally, physically and socially

Minders can choose what breed and size of dog they're comfortable with taking on and also have control over how long they will have the dog. Picture Shutterstock

This is sponsored content for "Don't Fret Pet!"

If you love dogs but can't commit to having your own or want to be able to spend time with one when it suits you, then becoming a dog minder could be the perfect solution.

"Don't Fret Pet!" connects minders with dog owners who are going away and need someone to look after their dog providing a unique alternative to boarding kennels.

All you need is a love for dogs, a safe home and time to share.

Minders can live in houses, apartments, units and even retirement villages (where pets are allowed).

The age of minders is not an issue with seniors making up a large percentage of minders who provide TLC to the dogs in their care.

"Don't Fret Pet!" founder, Jenny Brearley, is hoping to get more minders on board so everyone who needs a dog minder this Christmas, or anytime, can be catered for.

"Every Christmas time we turn away so many people, I hate letting them down when we can't help them," Jenny said.

Jenny has been running the business for the past 30 years with a dedicated and experienced team behind her ensuring both minders and pets are well cared for.

Minders look after dogs in their homes for their owners while they're away so their furry family member doesn't need to stay in a kennel. Picture Shutterstock

It's not just the dogs and the owners who benefit, there are plenty of perks for the minder including:



Good for your mental and physical health

Research shows having a pet in your life helps with health even lowering blood pressure and the risk of heart disease thanks to increased activity.

Having a pet also increases social connection. When walking a dog people are more likely to stop and talk, especially if they have a dog themselves or they simply love dogs.

That connection also extends to the owner of the pooch you're minding.



Some dogs have stayed with the same minder more than 27 times since "Don't Fret Pet!" was established 30 years ago.



All the fun with no financial responsibilities

As a minder you get to enjoy the company of the dog you're looking after without the worry of vet bills, food bills or other associated expenses of pet ownership.

"You get the benefit of unconditional love of a dog as well as their companionship," Jenny said.

"It's like having a part time dog with no costs."

With "Don't Fret Pet!", minders get a daily allowance, and all the dog's food, bedding and toys are supplied by the owner so there are no out-of-pocket expenses.

The business also covers insurance for both public liability and work cover for the unlikely event something doesn't go to plan.

Dog minders get to enjoy the love and affection of pets without the 24/7 commitment that comes with pet ownership. Picture Shutterstock

Be in complete control



From the size of the dogs to the length of the stay, it's all up to the minder.

Minders can choose to look after small, medium or large breeds depending on their preference.

The average time frame for minding is around seven days. It can be as short as two days or longer than seven.

Minders can select what time frames they're willing to take on and accept or decline a dog as it suits them and their schedules.

Compatibility between dogs and minders is at the forefront of the experience and owners are required to bring their dog to the minder's home for a meet and greet before the booking.

"The minder gets to meet the dog beforehand to ensure it fits in with their environment and household," Jenny said.

"We want our minders to have a positive experience, so we insist that the owners take their dogs to the minders for a meet and greet. This way the minders can meet the pooch in advance and decide whether or not the dog will suit them."

Comfort and safety is the focus for the "Don't Fret Pet!" team who have more than 112 years of combined experience with dogs, raising, minding and breeding them.

"Don't Fret Pet!" offers a unique boarding kennel alternative for dog owners and a great experience for minders.