Discover the Murray River on an Unforgettable Cruise

Impressive cliffs scoured by the river over millions of years along the Murray River. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

Board the PS Murray Princess at historic South Australian town, Mannum, for a journey that takes in an array of delights. Start the fun cruising under floodlight as dinner is served while you peruse the riverbank for nocturnal wildlife.

The boat moors for the night at Mundurra before arriving at the bustling town of Murray Bridge, the site of the first bridge to span the Murray built in 1879.

Spend the morning checking out the local attractions such as the Roundhouse or hang with the animals at Monarto Safari Park.

Salt Bush Flat provides a safe port for dinner and the night.

As the sun rises, disembark for a walk in nature and to learn about the local flora and fauna. Back onboard the boat will turn and head downriver for a stay at River View Lodge near Piggy Flat/Coolcha.

Later, tours of smaller groups and vessels have been arranged so you can get up close to the river and its amazing bird inhabitants.

The Victor Harbor horse drawn tram. Picture Shutterstock

Leaving the lodge the group makes its way back to Mannum. From here a coach is taken to the beautiful Barossa Valley, the home of around a quarter of Australia's world-renowned wines.

Enjoy Jacob's Creek, Lambert Estate and Seppeltsfield Barossa to taste a delicious fortified wine. Upgrade your experience and take the A Taste of History Tour and try the legendary 100 year old Para Vintage Tawny.

Caurnamont is the overnight stop. Be up early to greet the wildlife and prolific birdlife. The Murray Princess heads to Blanchetown for the night. Here a quick visit to Burk Salter Boutique Winery is a highlight.

Picturesque Swan Reach is the next port of call. Enjoy a drink at the Swan Reach Hotel overlooking the Murray before continuing the cruise to Sunnydale for the Woolshed Show and some historical sheep tales.

A tour highlight is a barbecue cooked on the banks of the Murray for dinner.

On the way to Younghusband, cruise past impressive cliffs scoured by the river over millions of years. At Ngaut Ngaut Aboriginal Reserve see ancient rock carvings at one of the country's most significant archaeological sites. Downriver, Younghusband is reached after some incredible scenery.

Enjoy the wine of some of South Australia's premier wineries. Picture Shutterstock

The following day, after making its way back to Mannum, the tour says a fond farewell to the PS Murray Princess and boards a coach to Victor Harbor revisiting Murray Bridge and the Roundhouse on the way.



The Cockle Train takes its name from the horse drawn train that collected cockles from the sandy beaches near the Murray mouth. It runs on the oldest steel railway in Australia, circa 1887, and climbs to the top of the coastal cliffs where you will enjoy some of the most delightful coastal scenery on the Fleurieu Peninsula.

Ride the Victor Harbor horse drawn tram across the Causeway to Granite Island before heading to McLaren Vale for lunch.

Finish off with a sightseeing tour of the capital, Adelaide, far more than a 'City of Churches' you'll discover.

Join Travelrite International and The Senior newspaper, with a choice of departures, June 6 to 18 or August 1 to 13, 2024.