The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

As it happened: the Melbourne Cup 2023

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
Updated November 7 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's best fashion has filed into Flemington Racecourse as punters count down to the 2023 Melbourne Cup. Pictures by James Ross and Con Chronis/AAP.
Australia's best fashion has filed into Flemington Racecourse as punters count down to the 2023 Melbourne Cup. Pictures by James Ross and Con Chronis/AAP.

The Melbourne Cup Carnival is under way at Flemington Racecourse with punters and fashionistas counting down to their respective glory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

Reach out with news or updates to anna.houlahan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.