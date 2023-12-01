Aussie slang, the dangers of AI, and a former king's secret memoir

The startup Clearview AI sold an app that claimed it could identify anyone using just a snapshot of their face and use the photo to find your name, your social media profiles, your friends and family - even your home address. Hill weaves the story of Clearview AI with an exploration of how facial recognition technology is reshaping our lives, from its use by governments and companies like Google and Facebook (who decided it was too radical to release) to the consequences of racial and gender biases baked into the AI. Soon it could expand the reach of policing - as it has in China and Russia - and lead us into a dystopian future.