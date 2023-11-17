In Western Australia, the Tourism Council WA announced last month it is partnering with Spinal Life Australia to offer free on-site assessments for tourism businesses that want to know how they can improve their facilities - and, importantly, how they can better communicate their current accessibility situation. (A common plea from advocates is to have accurate information online so potential travellers can make the right decisions.) For a good example, they might look at Busselton Jetty in Margaret River, which was part of an Austrade pilot program to improve accessibility for a new visitor facility at the end of the 1.8-kilometre structure (the longest timber-piled jetty in the southern hemisphere).