Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Australian Signals Directorate's 2023 cyber security report reveals severe incidents have risen

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 15 2023 - 6:37am, first published 12:00am
Australia's critical infrastructure was hit with five severe cyber security incidents in 2022-23, up from two the year prior, the Australian Signals Directorate has warned.

