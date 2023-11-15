The Canberra Times
Darren Goldie recalled to Defence over 'workplace matter'

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 15 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 12:59pm
Air Vice-Marshal Darren Goldie. Picture Defence
The National Cyber Security Coordinator, Air Marshal Darren Goldie, has been recalled to Defence to "deal with a workplace matter related to his time in Defence".

