The National Cyber Security Coordinator, Air Marshal Darren Goldie, has been recalled to Defence to "deal with a workplace matter related to his time in Defence".
Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security Clare O'Neil and the Department of Defence issued media releases about the move on Wednesday, but provided little detail.
"National Cyber Security Coordinator, Air Marshal Darren Goldie, AM, CSC, has been recalled to Defence to deal with a workplace matter related to his time in Defence," a statement from the department reads.
"He is currently on leave. While the matter is under consideration it would be inappropriate to comment further.
"The welfare of our people remains our priority and it is requested that Air Marshal Goldie's privacy is respected at this time."
The release from the Home Affairs Minister said she had been informed of the recall.
Home Affairs deputy secretary Hamish Hansford will act as National Cyber Security Coordinator in the interim.
Air Marshal Goldie was appointed to the top cyber role in July, and tasked with leading national cyber security policy and the coordination of responses to major cyber incidents.
Prior to this, he served more than 30 years in the Royal Australian Air Force, including as Air Commander Australia.
