The Canberra Times
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Video/World

Shop safely and smartly for hot deals

November 20 2023 - 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are a number of ways to keep your deliveries safe when shopping online during the Black Friday sales. Picture Shutterstock
There are a number of ways to keep your deliveries safe when shopping online during the Black Friday sales. Picture Shutterstock

Black Friday is here, and with it are some of the biggest sales and discounts of the year. With rising costs of living in the spotlight for much of the year, bargain hunters are set to flock to stores and online, searching for the best savings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from World
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.