Canberra's Thor's Hammer launches 'Thinking Small', collaborating with local designers and makers

View + 6 Photos Thors Hammer owner Thor Diesendorf with the Thinking Small collection, a range of products made using previously unviable recycled timber lengths. Picture Rohan Thomson

An eclectic range of small, sustainably-produced pieces have been released by timber recycling and furniture design studio, Thor's Hammer.

This exciting development marks an important stage of growth for this long-standing Canberra business, allowing them to continue their important mission to divert building demolition waste from landfill by using clever design solutions.

Their new collection, Thinking Small, showcases small-scale design through a suite of everyday items made from short-lengths of 100 per cent recycled timber.

"We've always worked hard to develop our furniture range and custom milling capabilities, in order to maximise our capacity to recycle timber that would otherwise be going to landfill," Thor's Hammer founder and owner (and the powerhouse behind this new line of products) Thor Diesendorf said.

"But until quite recently, we've had to reject shorter lengths of timber coming from our demolition partners as there was no way for us to work with them.

"Our Thinking Small collection changes all that."

Thor collaborated with several local designers and makers to bring the collection together, including Tom Skeehan (Skeehan Studio), Dan Lorrimer and Alison Jackson (Ferro Forma), Geoff Farquhar-Still (Artillion Studio), Jan Saltet (Green Wood Chairs), as well as the design team at Thor's Hammer.

The Thinking Small collection is available for purchase now by visiting the Thor's Hammer workshop, showroom and gallery at 10 Mildura Street, Griffith (ACT).



You can also contact the team on 02 6282 9900 or hammer@thors.com.au to enquire, or visit thors.com.au

The Thinking Small collection:

Sprout Coat Stand

Sprout Coat Stand. Designed by SKEEHAN Studio and Thor's Hammer. Picture Rohan Thomson

9045 Table Series

9045 Table Series. Designed by Dan Lorrimer (Ferro Forma) and Thor Diesendorf. Picture Rohan Thomson

Skylark Hangboard

Skylark Hangboard. Designed by Thor Diesendorf and Kiel Chapman, in close consultation with the Canberra climbing community. Picture Rohan Thomson

Green Wood Plant Stand

Green Wood Plant Stand. Designed by Hugh Bosman and made by Jan Saltet (Green Wood Chairs). Picture Rohan Thomson

Clover Cheeseboard and Knives

Clover Cheeseboard and Knives. Cheeseboard designed by Hugh Bosman. Knives designed and made by Ferro Forma. Picture Rohan Thomson

Zag Stack

Zag Stack. Designed by Thor Diesendorf. Picture Rohan Thomson

Mahlzeit Platter

Mahlzeit Platter. Designed by Ebony Levy. Picture Rohan Thomson

Balance Table

Balance Table. Designed by Thor Diesendorf. Picture Rohan Thomson

Dry Vase

Dry Vase. Designed by Thor Diesendorf. Picture Rohan Thomson

Small Memories

Small Memories. Designed and made by Geoff Farquhar-Still. Picture Rohan Thomson

