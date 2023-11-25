The Canberra Times
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Defence

Families finally get chance to 'honour the courage' of WWII warship victims

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
November 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Every night when Les Drew came home, he would turn the corner and look at the four flagpoles in the garden, one for three of his brothers and his father who were away at war.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.