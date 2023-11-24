Ways to explore more with inclusive travel options for people with disability

For a person living with a disability, travel can be daunting. But everyone deserves a break. No matter what.
Kerry Williams believes travel should be a fun experience for everyone. While away with her mother, Barbie, who had MS, she was inspired to launch the Accessible Accommodation website.
"Before we left for Tasmania, I did all the usual checks, including if the shower was step-free. When we arrived, we found that there was a lip in the shower, meaning she wasn't able to get in. My mother had to compromise, and I realised something had to change. The tourism industry needed more accountability," Kerry said.
Preparation is key to planning a successful trip, and the first step is finding suitable accommodation.
"People living with a disability can't be spontaneous, and the longer you plan ahead, the more choice you will have," Kerry said.
People may also need to keep their options open.
When caregivers, who are often family members, take time for themselves, they become more energised and resilient when they return home.- Kerry Williams
"Sometimes people tell us they want to go to Queensland, rather than narrowing it down to say The Gold Coast, by keeping it broad, they are more likely to get what they want."
Knowing what to expect is one way of reducing stress and anxiety around travelling.
As no two disabilities are exactly the same, Kerry and her team compiled a list of 50 most frequently asked questions. These allow people to identify which property suits their needs easily. You can also research what accessible fun activities are nearby.
One top tip for first-time travellers from Kerry is to test the waters with a short trip first and build up confidence before exploring further afield.
"I suggest you start with a trip no more than an hour away; if it's not suitable, you're not too far from home."
Taking a break is also really important for caregivers.
"I am deeply committed to addressing caregiver burnout, particularly inspired by witnessing the physical strain my 80-year-old father endured while pushing my mother's manual wheelchair," Kerry said.
"Think of it like the safety instructions on a flight: when you're on an aeroplane, the flight attendant advises you to put on your own oxygen mask before assisting loved ones. Why? Because when you're well and breathing, you can then effectively help those you care about. The same principle applies here."
From accessible accommodation and beach wheelchair hire to how NDIS short-term accommodation funding works, there is a range of resources at accessibleaccommodation.com.
