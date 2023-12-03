Downsizing? Consider these things before taking the plunge

Government policy makes it clear that retirees are expected to use the equity in their home as part of their financial resources. This can usually be done in either of two ways - by downsizing, or by taking out a reverse mortgage. Remaining in a large home that requires increasing maintenance may not be a realistic option, so let's think about downsizing.
Where you live affects how you live and it's something you can't change without moving again. So, think about the people and places you want to be close to (or far away from). Whether it is family, friends, the beach or a favourite club, identifying who and what you want to be close to can help you narrow down your where.
Next you'll want to think about what. Consider the accommodation itself, taking into account the spaces you'll need - A second bedroom if one person snores? Room for visitors? An outdoor space to enjoy your morning coffee?
Ask yourself, "How will I spend my time?" If you are thinking about moving into a retirement community there is normally an events calendar, so grab a copy and check if the activities interest you.
You may be fighting fit now, but it's wise to contemplate possible future needs, especially if your plan is to stay in your new home long term. Ask yourself, "What happens if I need care?" Modern homes such as granny flats and those within retirement communities are often designed with future care in mind. Others may not be, so check any potential new home for access challenges, such as narrow halls and doorways or cramped bathrooms.
No matter what form your new home takes - whether it's a freehold, strata title, leasehold, licence, or a granny flat arrangement - you will need to sign a contract. Your contract spells out your rights, responsibilities, and costs. Take legal advice and make sure you understand it.
Of all the downsizing options, granny flat arrangements can be particularly complex, as they involve family, are not necessarily on commercial terms, and if it goes wrong the whole family can be affected.
Once you know where and what, think about how much. It is simplest to work out your costs in terms of ingoing, ongoing and outgoing expenses, so you can see how much you will pay upfront, while you live there and when you leave.
Get to understand the expenses associated with different types of properties. In freehold and strata properties, factor in stamp duty on the purchase.
In a strata property, ongoing costs include owners corporation fees, and the potential for special levies. In retirement communities, there is the weekly or monthly fee that you pay, and often an exit fee.
This typically includes a Deferred Management Fee (DMF) as a percentage of either your purchase price or future sale price, and there can be shared capital gains or losses with the village operator, along with renovation costs, marketing and selling fees.
Armed with the knowledge of what your new home is going to cost, you can get a clearer view of the bigger financial picture.
This information is from the just-published second edition of Downsizing Made Simple, co-authored by Rachel Lane and myself. It is available to order in print, or to download as an ebook, from www.downsizingmadesimple.com.au, and will be available in all good bookshops for Christmas.
The website also has lots of useful exercises, checklists and calculators to help you on your downsizing journey.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.