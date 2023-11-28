The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Grief-stricken Israeli families appeal to Australians

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated November 28 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 1:40pm
Relatives of people kidnapped and killed by Hamas in Israel on October 7 have made an emotional appeal to the Australian people and government to support them in their attempts to free the remaining hostages held in Gaza, the strip of territory currently under attack by the Israeli Defense Forces.

