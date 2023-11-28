The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Former Raiders star signs deal for Australian comeback

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 28 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Canberra Raiders star Joey Leilua will make his Australian comeback next year after signing a deal to play in the Illawarra Rugby League competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.