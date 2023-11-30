The Canberra Times
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

CPSU declares APS pay fight over as members accept deal

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 30 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The main public sector union will not push back on the federal government's move to wrap up pay talks, after members approved an adjustment to the 11.2 per cent pay deal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.