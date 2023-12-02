Ride and rock at the biggest celebration of horsepower

Festive events that will get you into the Christmas spirit Advertising Feature

Experience the wonder of Christmas at North Pole Lane. Picture supplied

The calendar has now officially turned over to December and that means the countdown to Christmas is on.



If you haven't already, it's time to put up the Christmas tree, get the carols playing, finish off the gift buying and get into the festive spirit.

Christmas events across the ACT are ramping up and there's so many way to immerse yourself in the joy of the season.

North Pole Lane

Take a walk through a forest and down North Pole Lane to a re-imagined Santa Village.



This immersive Christmas experience includes a talking, moving Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, a special area for story time, a snow garden with giant, moving butterflies, a princess with her polar bear, elves at their wrapping station, a train, the lovable Mrs Claus, a post office so you can write Santa a letter, and photo opportunities with Santa in his lounge room.



A Christmas experience like no other, it is designed for those who have a timeless love of Christmas and want to create wonderful holiday memories.

North Pole Lane is located at 10 Catalina Drive, Majura Park (next to the Kitchen Warehouse). It is open until December 24. Get tickets at eventbrite.com.au/e/north-pole-lane-at-majura-park-tickets-744734389607.

Festive Finds in the City

Exclusive offers, Canberra's finest gifts and enchanting roving Christmas performances are set to make the City Centre and Braddon the ultimate destination for holiday spirit with Festive Finds in the City.



City Walk is now adorned with traditional Christmas trimmings. Highlights also include an enormous 16-metre Christmas tree donned with giant baubles, candy cane light poles, festive hanging decorations, and a fairy-lit pathway creating a truly enchanting atmosphere.



There are also free merry-go-round rides and weekend roving entertainment.



Minister for Business and Better Regulation Tara Cheyne said the campaign gives Canberrans the opportunity to get involved in the fun of Christmas, find ideal gifts, and support local business.

"Canberrans are fantastic at coming together to help each other. Shopping locally plays an important role in boosting our economy, especially over the Christmas and new year period," said Minster Cheyne.

"Finding the perfect present for your loved ones is simple and easy this Christmas. The Festive Finds in the City gift guide is filled with fantastic products, services, and experiences from local businesses.



"Between Garema Place and the Canberra Times fountain, visitors can immerse themselves in the free events, activities, and performances as they shop, eat, celebrate, and have fun."



As part of Festive Finds in the City there will be a City Christmas Party on December 15 from 4pm-10pm between the merry-go-round (Petrie Plaza) and the Christmas tree (Ainslie Place). Dress up in your favourite holiday-inspired attire and dance into the Christmas festivities. Find out more at festivefinds.inthecity.com.au

Christmas carols

Sing along to all your favourite Christmas tunes at Canberra Carols by Candlelight. Taking place on Saturday, December 9 at 6pm-8.30pm at Stage 88, Commonwealth Park.