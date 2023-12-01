The pluses and minuses of the looming fin-tech revolution

That's all rubbish, but the fact is that de-banking is happening in Australia as the digital transformation gathers speed. Cheques and cash are being phased out and bank branches are closing everywhere as banks try to push all transactions online. Bank branch phone numbers are now hard to find, and I don't think it's an accident that, when you do call, wait times are over 30 minutes. The phrase "we are experiencing an unusually high volume of calls" has become the norm, and if you are online you are likely to be offered an online chat, not with a person, but with a bot that's been programmed to answer most straightforward questions.