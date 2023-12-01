The Canberra Times
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Life & Style/Money
Advice

Summit offers no solution to growing housing rental crisis

Updated December 1 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The more we attack the mum and dad investors who are providing the rental properties this country needs, the more reluctant they will be to continue investing. Photo Shutterstock
The more we attack the mum and dad investors who are providing the rental properties this country needs, the more reluctant they will be to continue investing. Photo Shutterstock

The big news last week was the housing summit, but it's hard to see why: nothing was proposed from it to solve the housing crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Money
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.