Summit offers no solution to growing housing rental crisis

"Rents have been rising, but not enough to offset my increasing costs. The interest for the year ending June 2022 was $9600, but it was $13,000 for the current year. That's an increase of 36 per cent. I believe interest for this year will be $21,000, which will be an increase of 62 per cent. In just two years interest has increased by 220%. The increase in interest in those two years is $220 a week, while the rent has increased by just $30 a week.