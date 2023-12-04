Become the Prime Minister's neighbour for $4.28 million

If you fancy having the Prime Minister as your neighbour, there's a home for sale with your name on it.
It will, however, set you back a cool $4.28 million.
The three-bedroom house, at 74 National Circuit, Deakin, has been publicly listed for sale for the first time since it was built in the 1930s.
The humble brick house takes up just a small portion of the massive half-acre block.
It is located directly across the road from The Lodge, the Prime Minister's home when in Canberra, and the adjacent Prime Minister's Park.
While not all leaders choose to spend a lot of time in the 96-year-old, two-storey house, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese moved his belongings into The Lodge within two weeks of starting in the top job, he told The Canberra Times in 2022.
The National Circuit home for sale includes original features like timber door frames, hardwood flooring, picture rails and high ceilings.
The 115-square-metre house is laid out with the three bedrooms at one end and the living and dining spaces at the other.
The house includes one bathroom, a laundry room located off the kitchen, separate living and dining rooms, a study and a two-car garage.
Selling agent Louise Harget of Belle Property Canberra said most of the prospective buyers had been interested in rebuilding on the land.
"It's likely that someone will buy it, knock it over, rebuild and either live there for a few years or on-sell," she said.
"We've had a number of really nice, fairly well-established local couples and families look at the land component and a couple of offers, just nothing quite at the right level."
Ms Harget said the location across from The Lodge would offer a high level of neighbourhood security. The location next to a main road would also appeal to certain buyers, she said.
"Someone in the medical profession would probably love it as well because it's so easy to get out onto Adelaide Avenue and down to the hospital or to the Deakin medical precinct," Ms Harget said.
It is the first time the home has been publicly listed for sale since it was built.
The property has only changed hands once in an off-market sale, which CoreLogic data shows was in 2011 for $1.76 million.
Since then, the home has been listed for rent at various times, including in 2012 for $1000 per week then in 2016 for $750 per week.
There has been no shortage of top sales around The Lodge in recent years.
Number 77 sold for $4,551,000 in April 2022, marking the highest sale on the Deakin end of National Circuit.
Right next door to the home for sale, 72 National Circuit also sold in 2022 for $4.55 million.
