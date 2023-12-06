Give the gifts that keep on giving with Samsung this Christmas

Flip out tech-savvy photographers with the fun and fresh Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G.



More than just a smartphone, it features a range of unique camera tools, including Flex Mode feature and Flex Window for easy selfies and photos from different angles.



You can also use your Galaxy Watch6 (sold separately) to zoom in and take hands-free selfies.

PRICE: Starting from $1,849 at time of publication

COLOURS: Mint, Graphite, Lavender, and Cream

Designed for work and play, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is an entertainment and productivity powerhouse, combining speed, functionality, a dynamic AMOLED2X display and upgraded speakers [1].



Supercharge and size up with the Galaxy Tab S9+ (12.4 inches) or the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (14.6 inches).

PRICE: Starting from $1,299 at time of publication

COLOURS: Beige, Graphite

The ultimate companion for an active lifestyle, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic includes an accelerometer, gyro, compass, heart rate monitor [2], barometer, and thermometer.



The Watch6 Classic also includes a Fall Detection feature [3] to notify emergency services or contacts in the event of a fall.

PRICE: Starting from $699 at time of publication

COLOURS: Black and Silver

Keep track of valuable items with the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2.



The compact Bluetooth low-energy device can be attached to bikes, keys, bags and pet collars.



Dust and water-resistant [4], the SmartTag2 is an ideal gift to help make life that little bit easier for the forgetful spouse or friend.

PRICE: $55 at time of publication

COLOURS: Black and White

Ideal for multi-taskers on the go, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro delivers a high-quality audio experience with powerful active noise cancelling and 24bit Hi-Fi features [5].



Users can quieten the outside world, immerse themselves in a world of sound, take a meeting on the run, watch a movie while in transit, or listen to a podcast between work and life demands.

PRICE: $349 at time of publication

COLOURS: Graphite, White, and Bora Purple

Create on the go with the Samsung Portable SSD T9.



Blazing fast transfer speeds with robust reliability effortlessly syncs with PC, Mac, smartphones, 12K cameras and more to keep memories safe while on the move.



Unlock the full power of T9 with Samsung Magician software - a suite of optimisation tools that helps ensure the best portable SSD performance.

PRICE: From $249 for 1TB at time of publication

COLOURS: Black

Keep the party going with the Samsung Sound Tower MX-ST40B, with up to 12 hours of battery life [6].



Synchronise lighting to your favourite tunes to get the crowd dancing.



Bidirectional sound delivers an immersive sound experience, while the Bass Booster intensifies the lower frequencies.

PRICE: $599 at time of publication

COLOUR: Black

The Samsung 32" 4K Smart Monitor M7 is the perfect companion for work and play.



Flip your meetings and productivity on their head with a 90-degree rotating screen to maximise on-screen real estate.



Auto Framing keeps users in the centre of a video call, and the built-in mouse and keyboard control functionality gives users seamless access to the Samsung SmartThings app, Smart Hub and Gaming Hub [7] while working, gaming or streaming your favourite TV show.

PRICE: $849 at time of publication

COLOUR: Warm White

Mobilise movie nights from an indoor to outdoor - or even an outback - cinematic experience with The Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector.



With up to 100 inches of stunning picture quality [8], Smart TV Content [9] and 360° of inbuilt sound, the Freestyle offers an immersive entertainment experience anytime and anywhere.



Personalise the Freestyle with a colour skin in Blossom Pink, Forest Green, or Coyote Beige.

PRICE: $1299 at time of publication

Get out of the house and enjoy the summer while the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum helps keeps the house clean.



This incredible vacuum is equipped with object detection and recognition technologies to clean closely around the most fragile items, while the Integrated Clean Station™ provides auto dust disposal to keep 99.99 per cent of dust from re-entering the air [10].



Pet owners can also use the Jet Bot AI+'s front camera to stream a live feed of their furry friends [11], and even play music to provide company when they're not home.

PRICE: $1899 at time of publication

Step out in style with the Samsung Bespoke Mirror AirDresser.



Sanitise and refresh clothes, reduce wrinkles and remove odours and certain bacteria with the touch of a button [12].



Melding form and function, the AirDresser fits up to five pairs of pants and five jackets, combined with a zone for long coats and dresses, and doubles as a full-length mirror.

PRICE: $2,999 at time of publication

Find something that fits virtually every budget and even the pickiest person on your Christmas shopping list with Samsung's wide range of products.

