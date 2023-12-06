The Canberra Times

Give the gifts that keep on giving with Samsung this Christmas

The Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector makes the cinematic experience mobile, indoors, outdoors or even the outback. Picture Samsung
This is sponsored content for Samsung.

Christmas shopping is often akin to a treasure hunt, browsing shopping centres and websites to find that perfect something for the special people in our lives.

Make this year a little different - Samsung's treasure trove of gifts will be loved well beyond the season.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G offers unique camera tools, including Flex Mode feature and Flex Window for easy selfies. Picture Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip5

Flip out tech-savvy photographers with the fun and fresh Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G.

More than just a smartphone, it features a range of unique camera tools, including Flex Mode feature and Flex Window for easy selfies and photos from different angles.

You can also use your Galaxy Watch6 (sold separately) to zoom in and take hands-free selfies.

PRICE: Starting from $1,849 at time of publication

COLOURS: Mint, Graphite, Lavender, and Cream

Galaxy Tab S9

Designed for work and play, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is an entertainment and productivity powerhouse, combining speed, functionality, a dynamic AMOLED2X display and upgraded speakers [1].

Supercharge and size up with the Galaxy Tab S9+ (12.4 inches) or the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (14.6 inches).

PRICE: Starting from $1,299 at time of publication

COLOURS: Beige, Graphite

Galaxy Watch6 Classic

The ultimate companion for an active lifestyle, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic includes an accelerometer, gyro, compass, heart rate monitor [2], barometer, and thermometer.

The Watch6 Classic also includes a Fall Detection feature [3] to notify emergency services or contacts in the event of a fall.

PRICE: Starting from $699 at time of publication

COLOURS: Black and Silver

Galaxy SmartTag2

Keep track of valuable items with the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2.

The compact Bluetooth low-energy device can be attached to bikes, keys, bags and pet collars.

Dust and water-resistant [4], the SmartTag2 is an ideal gift to help make life that little bit easier for the forgetful spouse or friend.

PRICE: $55 at time of publication

COLOURS: Black and White

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Ideal for multi-taskers on the go, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro delivers a high-quality audio experience with powerful active noise cancelling and 24bit Hi-Fi features [5].

Users can quieten the outside world, immerse themselves in a world of sound, take a meeting on the run, watch a movie while in transit, or listen to a podcast between work and life demands.

PRICE: $349 at time of publication

COLOURS: Graphite, White, and Bora Purple

Portable SSD T9

Create on the go with the Samsung Portable SSD T9.

Blazing fast transfer speeds with robust reliability effortlessly syncs with PC, Mac, smartphones, 12K cameras and more to keep memories safe while on the move.

Unlock the full power of T9 with Samsung Magician software - a suite of optimisation tools that helps ensure the best portable SSD performance.

PRICE: From $249 for 1TB at time of publication

COLOURS: Black

Sound Tower MX-ST40B

Keep the party going with the Samsung Sound Tower MX-ST40B, with up to 12 hours of battery life [6].

Synchronise lighting to your favourite tunes to get the crowd dancing.

Bidirectional sound delivers an immersive sound experience, while the Bass Booster intensifies the lower frequencies.

PRICE: $599 at time of publication

COLOUR: Black

Smart Monitor M7

The Samsung 32" 4K Smart Monitor M7 is the perfect companion for work and play.

Flip your meetings and productivity on their head with a 90-degree rotating screen to maximise on-screen real estate.

Auto Framing keeps users in the centre of a video call, and the built-in mouse and keyboard control functionality gives users seamless access to the Samsung SmartThings app, Smart Hub and Gaming Hub [7] while working, gaming or streaming your favourite TV show.

PRICE: $849 at time of publication

COLOUR: Warm White

The Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector. Picture Samsung
Freestyle Portable Projector

Mobilise movie nights from an indoor to outdoor - or even an outback - cinematic experience with The Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector.

With up to 100 inches of stunning picture quality [8], Smart TV Content [9] and 360° of inbuilt sound, the Freestyle offers an immersive entertainment experience anytime and anywhere.

Personalise the Freestyle with a colour skin in Blossom Pink, Forest Green, or Coyote Beige.

PRICE: $1299 at time of publication

Bespoke Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum

Get out of the house and enjoy the summer while the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum helps keeps the house clean.

This incredible vacuum is equipped with object detection and recognition technologies to clean closely around the most fragile items, while the Integrated Clean Station™ provides auto dust disposal to keep 99.99 per cent of dust from re-entering the air [10].

Pet owners can also use the Jet Bot AI+'s front camera to stream a live feed of their furry friends [11], and even play music to provide company when they're not home.

PRICE: $1899 at time of publication

The Samsung Bespoke Mirror AirDresser is the ultimate addition to any wardrobe it can sanitise, refresh clothes, reduce wrinkles, remove odours and it doubles as a full-length mirror. Picture Samsung
Bespoke Mirror AirDresser

Step out in style with the Samsung Bespoke Mirror AirDresser.

Sanitise and refresh clothes, reduce wrinkles and remove odours and certain bacteria with the touch of a button [12].

Melding form and function, the AirDresser fits up to five pairs of pants and five jackets, combined with a zone for long coats and dresses, and doubles as a full-length mirror.

PRICE: $2,999 at time of publication

Find something that fits virtually every budget and even the pickiest person on your Christmas shopping list with Samsung's wide range of products.

Disclaimers:

  1. Compared to Galaxy Tab S8.
  2. Galaxy Watch6 is not a medical/therapeutic device and is intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and/or application should not be treated as medical advice. Users should seek any medical advice from a physician
  3. Detect falls feature must be enabled on the Galaxy wearable app on your Galaxy smartphone to use Fall Detection on the Watch. Emergency call requires network connection or pairing with Galaxy smartphone.
  4. Galaxy SmartTag2 is rated as IP67 for water and dust resistance. Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Refer to your device's user manual for further care and instructions.
  5. 24-bit audio support may vary depending on the application.
  6. Based on third party testing by Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited, China. Actual battery life may vary based on use, frequency of use, number of times charged, and many other factors. Please see user manual for instructions on how to care for the battery and achieve optimum battery life.
  7. Subscription may be required to access content offered by game-stream providers on the Gaming Hub platform. A separate controller may be required depending on the specific game you are playing on the Gaming Hub. Requires internet connection.
  8. The Freestyle must be 79.5cm from the wall to project a 30" image and 260.4cm from the wall to project a 100" image.
  9. Content services are subject to change without notice. Requires internet connection and Samsung account.
  10. Based on internal testing, using Max mode, in accordance with the IEC62885-2 Cl. 5.11 standard. Results may vary depending on the actual home conditions.
  11. Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.
  12. Testing based on Samsung internal protocols. Results provided to and interpreted by Intertek. Eliminates up to 99.9% of certain viruses from cotton fabric when operated on Daily Care + Sanitize setting, including Influenza B, Norovirus (Murine Norovirus), Rhinovirus (Human Rhinovirus), Hepatitis A (Human hepatitis A), Rotavirus (Porcine Rotavirus) and enterovirus (Porcine enterovirus). Eliminates up to 99.9% of certain bacteria from cotton fabric when operated on Daily Care + Sanitize setting such as Staphylococcus aureus, E. coli, MRSA, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Legionella pneumophilia, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, klebsiella pneumoniae, Corynebacterium diphtheriae, and Enterococcus faecalis. Test results indicate that it can kill house dust mites from the outside of cotton clothes when operated on Daily Care + Sanitize setting. Testing based on Samsung internal protocols. Results provided to and interpreted by Intertek.
