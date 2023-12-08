Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 Local Business Awards Advertising Feature

All the winners of the 2023 Canberra Region Local Business Awards at the presentation evening. Picture supplied

This year's Canberra Region Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.

The winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage on Tuesday, November 21.

Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.

"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.

"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.

"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."

There was plenty of excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.

"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional. This year was no exception," Mr Loe said.



"It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."

Mr Loe said the awards are only possible with the support of Major Partners NOVA Employment and BxNetworking and Support Partners, Cooleman Court and White Key Marketing.

"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there," he said.

Mr Loe also thanked the Hellenic Club for the high quality food and service it provided.

"Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said. "I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."