The local councils shunning Australia Day events

Anna McGuinness
By Anna McGuinness
Updated January 22 2024 - 12:46pm, first published 6:45am
Some councils have changed how they mark January 26. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Local councils around Australia are citing "sadness", "great distress", "pain" and "mourning" as reasons for shifting Australia Day ceremonies from January 26.

Breaking News National Journalist

