The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Dripping with sweat': Extreme heat threatens to throw season into chaos

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 10 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Club cricketers across the region are bracing for a summer of extreme heat after playing through sweltering conditions on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.