'Dripping with sweat': Extreme heat threatens to throw season into chaos

Club cricketers across the region are bracing for a summer of extreme heat after playing through sweltering conditions on Saturday.
Umpires and captains adopted the Cricket ACT heat policy as temperatures soared into the mid-30s.
Start times were shifted earlier, additional drinks breaks were held and a priority was placed on hydration and player safety in the stifling conditions.
Wests captain Scott Murn it was a challenging afternoon as his side battled the elements in Saturday's win over Ginninderra.
"It was certainly sapping," he said. "It was a lot more humid than we thought it was going to be. You could see the fast bowlers in particular, it was hard work. Even the batters, anyone who batted any length of time was dripping with sweat.
"It's good when we do get a physical challenge, cricket shouldn't be easy."
As tough as the conditions were, players across the territory felt like they dodged a bullet on Saturday.
The mercury only reached 34.6 degrees, 2.4 degrees below the forecast high of 37.
Despite this, the situation provided a physical and mental challenge for both batters and bowlers as heat exhaustion and dehydration made playing cricket incredibly tough.
Cricket ACT officials were closely monitoring the situation throughout the week and on Saturday and chief executive Olivia Thornton said player safety will always remain a priority.
"It's really important we do take care of our people and an element of common sense prevails," she said. "We're massive advocates for broad-brim hats, long sleeves, sunscreen and staying hydrated.
"We hope people do the right thing from a sun safety perspective."
While Saturday was bad, there are fears things could get even worse in the new year.
With El Nino already declared and long-range forecasts predicting a hot, dry summer, players are bracing for a sweltering January.
The long-term implications could be dire, with some experts suggesting the cricket season may need to be shifted away from summer if climate change continues to trigger higher temperatures.
It's a tough ask for the lower grades, but many aspirational first grade players are embracing the challenge.
Test and first-class cricket have a long history of being played in sweltering conditions and Murn said those with representative hopes are using the heat as an opportunity to send a message to selectors.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we have some very hot days in the second half of the season," Murn said.
"Playing two-day cricket, it's a really tough grind for the team that ends up in the field all day.
"That being said, it's a good preparation for guys who want to play a higher level of cricket. Guys who stand out and prove they've got the fitness levels that allow them to perform in all conditions."
Wests 8-230 bt Ginninderra 9-170 (DLS)
Queanbeyan 6-134 bt ANU 8-1185 (DLS)
Tuggeranong 6-181 bt Weston Creek Molonglo 5-180
Eastlake v North Canberra Gungahlin Abandoned
