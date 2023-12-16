In Samoa, Robert Louis Stevenson found his own treasure island

The author fell in love with more than just the Samoan landscapes and you can feel his connection to the soul of the country here in the house, now known as the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum. As Margaret leads me through each of the rooms (and there are a lot of them), there are artefacts related to his literature - books and manuscripts, for example - but also to the new home he created here, where he became more interested in the country's politics and the global powers that were trying to exert their influence in the South Pacific.