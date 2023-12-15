Ohana - 2023 HIA ACT & Southern NSW Apartment Complex of the Year Advertising Feature

View + 18 Photos

Ohana, an exceptional development comprising 67 residential units over six-storeys in the coastal town of Batemans Bay, has been named the 2023 HIA ACT & Southern NSW Apartment Complex of the Year.



Created by Core Developments, a leading Canberra based construction and development company, the complex caters for all with a range of single storey one, two and three-bedroom apartments, a sub-penthouse layout that includes two-bedrooms over two-storeys, and a luxurious four-bedroom penthouse.

A Core Developments spokesperson said this achievement reflects their commitment to unparalleled workmanship and innovation in the building industry.



"We extend our thanks and congratulations to our dedicated team and valued buyers who made Ohana an award-winning reality," the spokesperson said.



"This award is recognition of a brilliant design by JUDD Studio as well as the hard work that all of the construction team put in on a day to day basis to bring the plans to life."

Ohana is the first of its kind on the South Coast designed to inject vitality and sophistication into the coastline.

With a rooftop pool overlooking the Bay producing magnificent views, three luxurious interior packages to choose from and the thoughtfully designed architecture grounding Ohana in its coastal landscape, this project works on many levels.



HIA stated, "Ohana represents a re-imagining of the opportunities available in this region, and its attention to detail, client focus, and outstanding architecture makes it a standout project.



"Judges were impressed with how the project works within its environment showcasing intelligent aesthetics, palettes and practicality while maintaining a high level of craftmanship."

Located on the corner of Beach Road and Herarde Street, the floor to ceiling windows on the top floor of Ohana offer sweeping views of the ocean.



Mon Palmer, leading Australian designer of interiors and landscape spaces, was engaged to offer diversity in the aesthetics of this development; while architect JUDD Studio was tasked with five different design layouts.



"Core Developments has a commitment to delivering developments inline with the original architectural design," the spokesperson said.



"Our director has great involvement in design decisions, approving all samples and personally undertaking construction walks to ensure a high standard of delivery. This level of care and quality assurance inevitably shines through.



"Our success comes from doing things right."

From boutique townhouse developments to large resort style apartment complexes - they build places for people.



Core Developments has additional projects planned for Batemans Bay and its surrounds as well as further north along the coast.



They also have two major developments under construction in the ACT - Boulevard in Denman Prospect and Nue in Gungahlin. Both projects are selling fast and offer a range of housing options catering to different budgets and lifestyles.

"We hope to achieve the same level of quality and design integrity on these developments," the spokesperson said.

"Buying a home is one of the most significant decisions people make in their life and we want to make sure that we get it right for them and ensure that people are happy with their home.



"We also want to create buildings that contribute to the area that they're in, that look good and stand the test of time."

