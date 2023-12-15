Ohana, an exceptional development comprising 67 residential units over six-storeys in the coastal town of Batemans Bay, has been named the 2023 HIA ACT & Southern NSW Apartment Complex of the Year.
Created by Core Developments, a leading Canberra based construction and development company, the complex caters for all with a range of single storey one, two and three-bedroom apartments, a sub-penthouse layout that includes two-bedrooms over two-storeys, and a luxurious four-bedroom penthouse.
A Core Developments spokesperson said this achievement reflects their commitment to unparalleled workmanship and innovation in the building industry.
"We extend our thanks and congratulations to our dedicated team and valued buyers who made Ohana an award-winning reality," the spokesperson said.
"This award is recognition of a brilliant design by JUDD Studio as well as the hard work that all of the construction team put in on a day to day basis to bring the plans to life."
Ohana is the first of its kind on the South Coast designed to inject vitality and sophistication into the coastline.
With a rooftop pool overlooking the Bay producing magnificent views, three luxurious interior packages to choose from and the thoughtfully designed architecture grounding Ohana in its coastal landscape, this project works on many levels.
HIA stated, "Ohana represents a re-imagining of the opportunities available in this region, and its attention to detail, client focus, and outstanding architecture makes it a standout project.
"Judges were impressed with how the project works within its environment showcasing intelligent aesthetics, palettes and practicality while maintaining a high level of craftmanship."
Located on the corner of Beach Road and Herarde Street, the floor to ceiling windows on the top floor of Ohana offer sweeping views of the ocean.
Mon Palmer, leading Australian designer of interiors and landscape spaces, was engaged to offer diversity in the aesthetics of this development; while architect JUDD Studio was tasked with five different design layouts.
"Core Developments has a commitment to delivering developments inline with the original architectural design," the spokesperson said.
"Our director has great involvement in design decisions, approving all samples and personally undertaking construction walks to ensure a high standard of delivery. This level of care and quality assurance inevitably shines through.
"Our success comes from doing things right."
From boutique townhouse developments to large resort style apartment complexes - they build places for people.
Core Developments has additional projects planned for Batemans Bay and its surrounds as well as further north along the coast.
They also have two major developments under construction in the ACT - Boulevard in Denman Prospect and Nue in Gungahlin. Both projects are selling fast and offer a range of housing options catering to different budgets and lifestyles.
"We hope to achieve the same level of quality and design integrity on these developments," the spokesperson said.
"Buying a home is one of the most significant decisions people make in their life and we want to make sure that we get it right for them and ensure that people are happy with their home.
"We also want to create buildings that contribute to the area that they're in, that look good and stand the test of time."
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) has announced the ACT and Southern NSW Home of the Year for 2023, with ACT based Prostyle Building Group taking out the prestigious award.
The modernist marvel in the heart of Canberra, showcases 21st-century architectural innovation. Its iconic, curved and cedar battens rising above the glass lower floor pay homage to the city's mid-century design heritage.
The ACT & Southern NSW Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards were held on Saturday, November 11, at the National Arboretum in Canberra.
The HIA Awards identify, highlight and reward excellence throughout the housing industry; representing the finest tradespeople and their businesses throughout Australia.
HIA regional director Greg Weller said the awards recognise the skill and professionalism of their members, and their commitment to delivering projects with the highest standard of workmanship.
"As we begin to emerge from one of the most challenging periods for the industry, it was also an occasion to acknowledge the resilience of the building industry across the region," Greg said.
"The Riverina Home of the Year was won by Higginson Homes & Constructions, for a modern five-bedroom American barn-style home in Gumly Gumly, near Wagga. The design prioritises northern aspects to maximise natural light year-round, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere and a home to suit the modern family.
"Mitchell Evans won the Apprentice of the Year category, with judges noting Mitchell's strong work ethic and passion for his craft with the Image Carpentry team. Mitchell was acknowledged for his commitment to safety onsite and his excellent problem-solving skills."
Major award winners now progress to represent the region on the national stage at the HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards in 2024.
The Housing Industry Association is Australia's largest residential building organisation.
HIA has a network of more than 60,000 members including builders, trade contractors, design professionals, kitchen and bathroom specialists, manufacturers and suppliers.
The annual HIA Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in Australia's residential building industry.
Prostyle Building Group managed to add to their already impressive collection of awards at the 2023 HIA-CSR ACT & Southern NSW Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards picking up two category wins and the coveted Home of the Year title.
Prostyle Building Group directors Craig McGovern and Joshua Fogg said they are so proud of what they have achieved.
"It is a great honour to be judged by a very highly experienced judging panel of our peers, who have awarded Prostyle Building Group the awards this year as well as so many in our history," Craig said. "I want to thank the amazing architects at Collins Pennington as this would not be possible without them.
"Also a big thank you to our entire team, it is a collaboration of their efforts on a daily basis, on every project we undertake."
Prostyle won the 2023 ACT Southern NSW Home of the Year and Custom Built Home $900,000-$1.5 million for a three-storey architectural wonder in the heart of Canberra.
The home at 2 Barron Street combines concrete, timber, and steel construction with curved surfaces and recycled timbers to create a fluid and organic design.
From the outside, the dwelling resembles an open garden gallery with glass and brick walls, embracing light and creativity. It has soaring timber elements, expansive green areas and a stunning roof garden.
Inside, the home offers an open-plan layout, custom joinery, and breathtaking views of the courtyard, pool, and garden from the central room. Despite its futuristic appearance, the home remains rooted in tradition, with a timeless design that continues to inspire, symbolising collaboration, resilience, and creativity in its creation.
Judges commented on the sophisticated design and how natural light and nature were embraced along with workmanship of the highest standard.
While Prostyle has been in business for over 24 years they still aim to improve every single day. "We have a desire to achieve the best possible outcome with the highest level of quality that can be achieved," Craig said.
"We always say that if it wouldn't be acceptable in our own home then it is not good enough for our clients.
"We are highly motivated and driven to give our customers what they deserve."
Prostyle Building Group also won the Renovation/Addition Project category.
For this project they transformed a modest workers cottage in Ainslie into a home that respects its heritage and provides modern amenity for a growing family.
A modern pavilion was added to the rear of the original 1930s home. It has been detailed to achieve a minimalist aesthetic to compliment and contrast the textures and period details that have been lovingly restored in the cottage bringing it back to its former glory.
Judges noted the extremely well executed renovation while maintaining the original character of the home.
