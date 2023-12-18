The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Woman found dead at Canberra zoo

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated December 18 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman's body has been discovered at the National Zoo and Aquarium, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.