Woman found dead at Canberra zoo

A woman's body has been discovered at the National Zoo and Aquarium, police say.
Police said the woman's body was found in the Canberra zoo's commercial kitchen area.
Police and emergency services responded to reports of a disturbance at the zoo about 12.50pm.
"A person of interest, a 29-year-old man, has been taken into custody and has been transported to hospital under police guard," they said in a statement.
"The zoo has been closed, and police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public at this time."
There are several police vehicles at the entrance, with officers keeping the media back.
In mid-afternoon, people were leaving the premises with their cases, presumably from the accommodation block on the site.
Police said they were still investigating the incident and asked anyone with information that could help them to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7623644.
