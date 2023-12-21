TV volume obsession: Aussies prefer multiples of two or five

Australians are set to gather around big screen TVs for great sporting moments this summer, like the 98-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV that delivers supersized home cinema experiences. Picture Samsung

This is sponsored content for Samsung.

Has the TV volume ever caused an argument in your home?

Should it be set on even numbers, odd numbers or multiples of five?

Don't worry, you're not alone.

Almost half (47 per cent) of Australians surveyed by Samsung Electronics Australia are hyper-aware of their TV's volume level and ensure it's always set to a multiple of two or five.

The most popular volume setting is even numbers with 36 per cent of Australians surveyed opting for this setting while 27 per cent prefer a multiple of five.

This data was revealed in the Summer Viewing Report - the latest research by Samsung Electronics Australia [1].

The research found it's not just the volume level users want control over, it's also the remote control with 55 per cent of Australians surveyed preferring to be in control of the remote when watching with others.

Millennials and Gen Z are most passionate about controlling the TV, 62 per cent want to hold the remote and almost half (49 per cent) want the volume level to be on an even number.

Users can take this control to the next level and feel more in control than ever before with Samsung TV Plus [2].

The app is free on all Samsung smart TVs and offers hundreds of TV channels and thousands of movies and shows on demand.

Simply turn on your TV and open the Samsung TV Plus app to get started and access the free content.



No subscriptions or credit card details needed, just an internet connection and a compatible Samsung device.

This app will come in handy for the 49 per cent of Australians surveyed who plan to binge watch TV series during the festive break.

The Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector is a true lifestyle screen that knows no boundaries. Experience the big screen magic from your wall to your bedroom roof, and even the great outdoors. Picture Samsung (Image simulated. Cable not shown.)

Couple the app with The Freestyle Portable Projector and you'll even be able to control the location of your viewing.

Sick of your lounge room? Simply move to another room, watch on the ceiling laying down in bed, the backyard or even the pool, the projector is a true lifestyle screen that knows no boundaries.

It's easy to set up and will automatically optimise the screen to correct skewed images - without having to move the device [3].

The picture and sound will be immaculate with 100 inches of optimal picture quality [4], an inbuilt 360-degree speaker.

With Samsung you can be in complete control of your viewing from the volume to the remote to the app you're watching on and even where you're watching.

Explore all this and more now at Samsung.

