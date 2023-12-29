2024 holiday trends: making travel moments more memorable

Speaking of apps, technology will continue to change the way we travel, and the pace of development is accelerating. Already, our phones can easily translate menus that are written in different alphabets, but as voice-to-voice translation improves, it's going to give people more confidence to visit countries that may currently seem a bit intimidating. As maps and transport apps get better, more tourists will opt for independent travel rather than tours. Artificial intelligence will not just be planning our itineraries, it will be able to help along the way when we run into a problem or need a recommendation for where to eat or sleep. And it's also going to give small tourism operators in developing countries more ability to find you and offer experiences beyond the banal most-recommended options at the top of websites like Tripadvisor.