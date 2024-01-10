Unforgettable drone show trilogy to evoke emotion, connection

A spectacular story of Australia will be told using drones, music and a narrator over Lake Burley Griffin. Rendered Image by AGB Creative

This is sponsored content for National Capital Authority.

Watch the sky light up and tell a spectacular story of Australia through the Ngunnawal people's totem, Maliyan.

Using 600 drones, music, and narration from a Ngunnawal person the night's sky over Lake Burley Griffin will be transformed into an inspiring story aligning with Canberra and the community.

Creator of the story, Anthony Bastic, AM Creative Director AGB Creative, worked closely with Ngunnawal Elders when he first started planning and that's when he learnt of Maliyan, a wedge tail eagle who is strong, wise and timeless.

"I thought it would be a nice way to tell a story as we are working in their airspace and over their land," he said.

"I am honoured the Ngunnawal people have allowed me to use their totem as the key to the story."

Dr Caroline Hughes, Ngunnawal Elder and Executive Director, Collection Services Group, Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies is delighted to be part of the show's creation.

"Our participation in the creative development of the show reflects our desire to invite the community to come together to reflect and enjoy the land and life here in the Capital, in the spirit of reconciliation and joy," Dr Hughes said.

Not only is the drone show the first of its kind to be put in in Canberra but it's also the first three-part series with each show different but connected. While you can watch each one on its own, the best experience is to watch all three to see the full story.

"Drones are the new way to tell a story," Anthony said.

"It's clever technology that allows us to use our imagination to tell a story differently to how we have in the past and by adding music and narration we can create emotion and a more theatrical way of celebrating.

"It's not like fireworks that are on and then off. With drones we can have one show, tell that story, have another show that connects to it and then a third show where it all comes together.

"They can also be charged up and used again so it's the imagination and creator's vision that changes each time."

When Anthony was originally approached to do a single drone show in Canberra for Australia Day he soon thought of the idea to have a trilogy instead which the National Capital Authority (NCA) happily agreed to.

"They've been great to work with from the start and it's such an honour for me to work with this technology in Canberra," he said.

"I am really excited as it's a first for Canberra and it's the first trilogy of drone shows so I'm really hoping the story I've created will resonate with people."

Part one, titled "Welcome, Yumalundi", starts the night at 8.30pm is an indigenous welcome.

Part two, titled "Rejoice", starting at 9.30pm sees Maliyan talk about song and dreams showcasing Australia's unique and native flora, fauna and landscapes.

The title is a nod to the national anthem which states "rejoice in nature's gifts."

"This story encourages us to tread lightly and think of our place in the world and how we use the world we live and work in," Anthony said.

"Maliyan is our conscience and wants us to think a little more and rejoice in the land we live in."

Using 600 drones, music and narration from a Ngunnawal person a story of Australia will be presented in the night sky over the lake. Rendered image by AGB Creative & IIIShutter

Part three, titled "One and Free" starting at 10.30pm brings the trilogy together when one of Maliyan's feathers falls from the sky.

"She's telling us she sings with our voice and follows our will, her wings carry hope for the future and her heartbeat is the drum beat of democracy," Anthony said.

This story is a chance to reflect on major democratic changes in Australia like the vote for women in 1902, the 1967 referendum changes removing discriminatory words from the constitution, the introduction of Medicare in 1984 and more.

"I want to remind the audience of Australia's journey. It's our journey and each feather that makes up Maliyan represents the diversity of all of us as Australians," Anthony said.

"We can think higher and celebrate democracy. The great thing about our democracy is we can come together to agree on things and social changes in democracy that makes us excited, happy, proud and gives us our identity."

What you need to know

Where: Commonwealth Place, Lake Burley Griffin

When: Thursday January 25 to Saturday January 27 from 5pm to 11pm. Drone shows at 8.30pm, 9.30pm and 10.30pm

Cost: Free. However, attendees are encouraged to book tickets here so event updates or changes can be shared directly. Tickets are not required for entry.

Entertainment: A variety of local performers from ACT and surrounds will delight crowds including stilt walkers, jugglers, magicians, face-painters and music.

Night Markets: Presented by the team behind the Little Burley Markets and the Haig Park Markets there will be one-of-a-kind clothing and locally made and designed art, jewellery, and homewares.

Food and drinks: Multicultural cuisines, gourmet food stalls, restaurants and bars will be operating at the night markets.

Transport: NCA will work closely with the ACT Government to ensure public transport is available to and from the event, with increased services operating later in the night.

Parking: Available throughout the National Triangle. The Questacon car park is available for patrons with access needs but closed to the general public. Further accessible parking will be available at Regatta Point.