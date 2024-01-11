The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Caravan bush retreat offering 'perfect Aussie escape' for $500k

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated January 11 2024 - 1:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Half a million dollars might buy you a one-bedroom apartment in Canberra, but drive 90 minutes from the capital and it could buy you a caravan, on more than seven hectares of land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.