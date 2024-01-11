Caravan bush retreat offering 'perfect Aussie escape' for $500k

Half a million dollars might buy you a one-bedroom apartment in Canberra, but drive 90 minutes from the capital and it could buy you a caravan, on more than seven hectares of land.
A 7.66-hectare property in Araluen, south of Braidwood, is on the market for $500,000.
While there's no house at 29 Naughtons Close, Araluen, there is an on-site caravan that's kitted out with all the creature comforts for a rural getaway.
Inside there's a double bed and three bunks, plus a kitchen with an electric fridge and gas cook top.
It's described in the real estate listing as the "perfect Aussie escape" and that's exactly what the current owner has used the property for over the last 12 years.
In 2012, a shower block was built on steel posts and concrete footings and features instant gas hot water, a vanity, shower and a compost toilet.
A small shed, used as a painting studio, was added in 2019, as was a larger storage shed. Inside it is two petrol mowers and a hand-push mower that are included in the sale price.
Waste water from the caravan and the toilet block is diverted to an underground detention tank, while rubbish is collected weekly by the council. There are also two dams and two water tanks on the block.
Selling agent Steve Lowe of Agent Team Canberra said buyers from Canberra, Sydney and the South Coast had shown interest in the property since it was listed for sale about six months ago.
They include buyers looking for a weekend escape, as well retirees looking to live a "simple life".
"We've had quite a lot of interest from a range of people," Mr Lowe said.
"People wanting to escape the rat race and just live the easy, mortgage-free type of life down there."
The Araluen block last sold in 2011 for $100,000, CoreLogic records show, before the improvements were completed.
Mr Lowe said the current owner had moved about eight hours away and wasn't getting enough use out of the property anymore.
The block also has a building entitlement, giving buyers the option to build a more permanent home on the land, subject to approvals.
"Some of the neighbours are currently building homes on the adjacent properties," Mr Lowe said.
The Araluen property can be inspected by appointment.
