Teen dies in shock backyard pool tragedy near Shellharbour

By Angela Thompson
January 11 2024 - 9:56pm
An Albion Park family is tonight grieving the loss of an 18-year-old boy, who died after he was pulled unconscious from a backyard swimming pool.

