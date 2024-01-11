Teen dies in shock backyard pool tragedy near Shellharbour

An Albion Park family is tonight grieving the loss of an 18-year-old boy, who died after he was pulled unconscious from a backyard swimming pool.
NSW Ambulance paramedics raced to a property on Yolanda Street, Albion Park, about 2.15pm on Thursday, January 11, following reports the teen was found unresponsive in a backyard pool.
Paramedics treated the teen at the property before he was taken by road ambulance to Shellharbour Airport.
But paramedics were unable to revive him, and he died at the scene.
Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District set up a crime scene at the home, which was also visited by forensics officers later Thursday.
The Mercury understands the teen's death is not being treated as a drowning, but rather a possible medical incident.
The teen went down a pool slippery dip shortly before he died.
A family member pulled him unresponsive from the water before paramedics arrived.
The teen has yet to be formally identified.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
