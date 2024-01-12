The Canberra Timessport
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 46 runs in first T20I

Updated January 13 2024 - 12:57pm, first published 3:57am
Shaheen Afridi took 3-46 and was out for a duck in an eventful losing debut as Pakistan captain. (AP PHOTO)
Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson have made brisk half-centuries to propel New Zealand to a 46-run win over Pakistan and ruin Shaheen Afridi's debut as captain in the first of five T20 internationals.

