India seamer Shami to miss start of England series

Updated January 13 2024 - 11:57am, first published 5:12am
India's Mohammed Shami will miss the first two Tests against England after a recent ankle rpoblem. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
India have named four spinners in their squad for the first two Tests of their forthcoming series against England, but experienced seamer Mohammed Shami is not yet fit to take part.

