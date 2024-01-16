Valentine's Day: Gift ideas to say 'I love you'

Love it or hate it Valentine's Day (Wednesday, February 14) is coming.

Presents aren't necessary to say 'I love you', but we never say no to a thoughtful gift or gesture from our partners that lets us know we're appreciated.

When it comes to gifts every recipient is unique. Some will love a traditional gift, while others are looking for quality time or something thoughtful picked out with care.

If you are looking to show some affection towards your loved ones (and let't not forget friends!) this Valentine's Day, we've compiled a list of ideas to help you get in early with planning.



Jewellery from Arms of Eve

Jewellery is always a winner for Valentine's Day. The fashionista will love that this brand has been worn by celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Lucy Hale, Lizzo and Margot Robbie.

No matter your loved ones style there is something for everyone at an affordable price.



The flower alternative - Brewquets



The perfect solution if you're looking for the equivalent to a bunch of flowers (that aren't flowers!)

Brewquets is an Australian-owned business started by Anna Jackson in 2015 in answer to the question: What do you get a person who just doesn't like or want flowers?



How about a beer or cider hamper, or even a Valentine's Can Puzzle for a little bit of fun?

If beer isn't your partners style, take a look at the spirit gift sets.

It is a sure why to surprise your partner especially if they love to try new brews.

Thoughts in a bottle

When it comes to gift giving it is the thought that counts. 'Thoughts in a bottle' from Melbourne-based business Short Story can be personalised. This bottle carries 20 blank scrolls - scrolls for you to write a message with you partner that they can then keep for a lifetime.



Your partner can open them all at once, or span them out throughout the year to discover loving words from you. Once opened, they have a treasured keepsake.

Valentine's Day flowers with Petals.

Whether you are looking for a traditional bouquet of red roses or a bunch of their favourite blooms, you can never go wrong with flowers.

Get in early, avoid the Valentine's Day lines in store (and beat the rush) with an online order.

Date night ideas



If your looking to inject some more romance and quality time throughout the year give the gift of future dates. This 'game' plans out a date for you to go on together, but the fun part is that you don't know what it is until you scratch the card.



Cards are coded by day, location, food, etc so you can select one when you're planning your next date.

Botanical Collection by LEGO.

Flowers that can last a lifetime are here. LEGO feature a botanical collection which a range of options when it comes to bouquets your loved one can built and keep.



Given the price, it is a fun alternative to natural flowers and a sure winner for LEGO fans.



There is also a second option with the LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet which features eight different wildflowers including gerbera daisies and Welsh poppies.

Say it with a cheese board

The perfect board to set up for a date night at home or to take along for a Valentine's Day picnic with your partner.



The board has three serving sections for fruit, bread and nuts. It also have two pull out draws including one for included cheese cutlery and additional bamboo snack board.

Chocolates (need we say more) by Lindt

Lindt is known for its melt-in-your mouth chocolates. This box features dark, milk, white and hazelnut flavours. You can never go wrong with chocolates.

Luxury candle by MOR.



Luxury candle are always well received. This MOR Boutique Emporium snow gardenia fragrance candle is housed in a gold embellished black glass and features black soy wax that helps perfume the surrounding air. It's a great gift for a partner or a friend to show them you are thinking of them.

Give them some relaxing time with a good book

Treat your bibliophile (bookworm) to the latest best seller so they can plan some downtime while reading. High on the must have list for 2024 is Trent Dalton's award-winning Boy Swallows Universe, which has recently made it to the screen as a Netflix limited series, and the highly anticipated House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J Maas set for release on January 30.



The franchise fanatic

If you partner is a Disney lover, Marvel fanatic, Harry Potter fan, or Star Wars die-hard, you can find all manner of sweet and special items over at Short Story.

This Melbourne-based business has numerous collections spanning jewellery, apparel, stationery, and home items including candles, diffusers, and art.



Pamper pack for the gals