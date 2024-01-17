Samsung leads an exciting new era for smartphones, with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI

Get your hands on the reimagined Samsung Galaxy S24 series which is leading the way in this exciting new era of smartphone capability. Picture Samsung

Marking the dawn of an exciting new era, the launch of the new Galaxy S24 series is set to redefine the way we connect, create and play.



Thanks to Galaxy AI [1], Samsung's latest devices can help make life easier and elevate day-to-day connections - all housed within a premium design.

Making life easier

With Galaxy AI integrated, the Galaxy S24 series makes everyday tasks as effortless as possible - from note-taking and summarising articles to searching on the go.

Leveraging AI to help make writing notes and organising a lot easier, the Note Assist feature [2] allows users to make well-formatted and easy to read notes that are structured with titles, subheadings and paragraphs.



Additionally, users can opt to automatically summarise, classify and visually design to easily sift through and find them, simplifying the way to manage on your smartphone.

Searching for images has become more intuitive with the new Circle to Search feature [3].



In partnership with Google, Circle to Search offers users who are looking at an image on their phones to simply circle it with their fingers or S Pen and find out more about it instantly.

To launch it, press the home button and circle the item in the image you want to search for and the results will appear. No search bar or taking a screenshot required.



Circle to Search with Google enables you to simply circle anything you like in a video or photo online with your finger for instant search results. Picture Samsung

Simpler communication

Built into Samsung Keyboard on the S24 series, the Chat Assist [4] feature can suggest stylised and tailored responses by intelligently analysing the context of your message and the tone of message chains.

Extending to emails and social posts as well, this feature can be used if you need a little inspiration with a professional work message or a fun caption on social media.

Additional AI features to help make communication easier include Live Translate [5], a real-time personal voice translator for phone calls and text translations of your conversations.

Higher quality photos

The Galaxy S24 series builds on the S series' industry-leading camera thanks to AI.



Fusing AI with several key features, the latest devices from Samsung will make picture-taking easier than ever.

Powered by ProVisual Engine, the Galaxy S24 series comes with an incredible suite of AI photography tools that enables unmatched creative freedom at every stage: from shooting, editing to sharing.



Galaxy AI can turn a quick picture into a visual marvel by automatically suggesting edits to enhance your images.

Level a crooked shot or tweak something in the perfect position with Samsung's AI photography tools including Generative Edit. Picture Samsung

On the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it boasts a new 5x optical zoom lens and Quad Tele System which ensures greater detail and clarity. Taken up a notch with AI Zoom, it combines the new 5x zoom lens with a 50MP Adaptive Pixel Sensor to produce optical-quality images up to 10x zoom - to capture clear pictures and videos at any distance.

Improved Nightography revolutionises night-time photography once again, providing 60% brighter photos and videos.

Improved design

The Galaxy S24 series maintains the iconic sleek design with design features that have been improved on compared to previous Galaxy models, including Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 material, enhancing the durability of the devices.

The bezels (borders around the screen) on all models have been reduced, allowing for increased screen size without impacting daily use. Across the three models, the Galaxy S24 features a 6.2" display, with the S24+ and S24 Ultra coming in at 6.7" and 6.8" respectively.

Thanks to the submarine-grade titanium it's made from, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the strongest and most durable Galaxy smartphone ever. It's also significantly lighter, providing ultra performance in a slim design.

The new Galaxy S Series features an improved design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, making it the strongest and most durable Galaxy smartphone ever. Picture Samsung

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are made with aerospace-grade aluminium with a seamless rounded form making them easier to grip.

When it comes to colour choices there are four standard colours and three bonus online-only colours.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra colours include: Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. The online only colours include Titanium Blue, Titanium Green and Titanium Orange.

The Galaxy S24+ and S24 colours are: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. The online-only colours are Sapphire Blue, Jade Green and Sandstone Orange.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series start from $1,399 RRP and is available for preorder from January 18 with general availability beginning from February 7.

Learn more or order online at Samsung now.

