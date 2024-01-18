Experience seamless connections with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

The latest Galaxy range can help you have a conversation with people who speak a different language thanks to the real-time personal voice translator backed by Galaxy AI. Picture Samsung

This is sponsored content for Samsung.

The way we communicate is more important now than ever in our everyday life, at work and even when we're travelling.



Through Galaxy AI, the newest Galaxy S24 line-up can transform how we interact with and traverse the world, fostering seamless connections and borderless communication through our phones.

Australians can experience new ways to connect with the latest Galaxy S Series. Picture Samsung

Real-time translation



Backed by Galaxy AI, the latest Galaxy S24 series can help users converse with people who speak a different language through a real-time personal voice translator.

While some forms of translation have been available on mobile devices, the Galaxy S24 series is the first Samsung phone to offer real-time, two-way call translation within the native call app.



Think about the times when you're travelling in a foreign country and need to make a reservation in a language you're not familiar with. Now you can, with the Live Translate feature.

Offering voice and text translations of conversations in select languages, with on-device AI, your conversation stays right on your phone.

For in-person translation where people are standing across each other, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view thanks to the Interpreter feature.



This way, both people can read the text transcription of what the other has said. Plus, selected language packages can be downloaded in advance, so it works without mobile data or Wi-Fi.

Master multi-language messaging and real-time text translation with Chat Assist on the Galaxy S24 series. Picture Samsung

Game-changing messaging modes

Multi-language messaging on the Galaxy S24 series can elevate communication capabilities to unprecedented levels, extending this ability to instantly translate not only on text but also for social media posts, emails and everyday apps.



With AI built right into the Samsung Keyboard, conversations with others in different languages have never flowed easier.

Taking a step further, Chat Assist can also provide customised suggestions to help craft a response.



From professional to casual tones, AI will analyse your message to match the tone of your choice - so you can even sound casual in French.



You can instantly draft messages with suggested responses to suit different requirements - from professional to punchy social captions - thanks to AI. Picture Samsung

Simplifying search on the go



Planning your next stop while on the move has also become more convenient.



If you're already travelling about in a foreign country and you come across a place of interest while scrolling social media, simply circle the place on screen and find out more instantly.



No guessing or worrying about its location and where to go.



Even better, you can translate it as well if you need to ask for directions.

Starting from $1,399RRP, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is available for pre-order from January 18 with general availability beginning from February 7.

Learn more or order online at Samsung now.

