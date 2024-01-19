January sales and deals worth checking out

You don't need to put your style or needs on hold: Step into the world where style meeting savings.

We've pulled together a list of great deals now available across a range of Australian retailers for some great items to help get you sorted for back-to-school, work and that next big event you're attending, alongside some home and lifestyle items you may be in the market for.

If you're looking to save a few dollars, you're in the right place.

Check out some of the latest deals now available.

Save up to 60 per cent off on brands including Adidas, ASICS, Birkenstock, Converse, Lacoste, New Balance, New Era, Nike, Puma and Reebok.

The 'Kick it Back' to school sale is also in full swing with 25 per cent of VANS and Dr Martens.

You can also find bigger savings including Dr Martens 1460 Pascal Virgina's for $189.99 (RRP $319.99), at a saving of 41 per cent.

When it's happening: January 9 to 23

There will also be a range of deals across the long weekend with the '100 kicks under $100' sale from January 24 to January 29.

From now until the end of January Shaver Shop is on a summer sale campaign with select items up to 80 per cent off.

What is among the biggest savings?

Panasonic 3-Blade Wet & Dry Electric Shaver - Now $129 (RRP $329 - 60 per cent off)

Philips 7000 Series Showerproof Body Groomer - Now $149 (RRP $259 - 42 per cent off)

Oral B Genius AI Electric Toothbrush with three replacement - Now $199 (RRP $499 - 60 per cent off)

Braun Series 7 17-in-1 All-in-One Waterproof Style Grooming kit - Now $179 (RRP $299 - 40 per cent off)

Allure Pro Flex Massage Gun - Now $69 (RRP $129.95 - 47 per cent off)

When it's happening: Now to January 30

Stock up on T2's best sellers including Melbourne Breakfast, Peppermint and French Earl Grey.

You can get free domestic standard shipping with no minimum spend with T2 over the Australia Day long-weekend period.

While you're there check out their sale page for more savings.

When it's happening: From 7pm Janaury 24 to 11.59pm January 28



Work sites are back in full swing. If you've noticed you're in need of a few things in 2024 you can save $50 when you spend $200 with CAT Workwear.

Check out their sales page to save big on items including Colarado boots which offer up to 66 per cent off

When it's happening: Now until February 5

OZSALE is home to brand including Tommy Hilfiger, Reiss, Bonds, Calvin Klein, Nike and Jo Mercer.

With a huge range of designer, men, women, kids and baby fashion, there is something for everyone.

Current promotions include:

Coach bags up to 58 per cent off with free shipping (until January 23)

55 per cent off new arrivals from underwear brands Triumph and Sloggi (until January 29)



up to $55 per cent off with free shipping (until January 22)

Logo tees, shorts and more fashion up to 75 per cent off (until January 31

When it's happening: Now until January 21