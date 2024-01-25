Epic long weekend deals you don't want to miss

These deals and items are hand-picked by our team to make your shopping experience easier. We may receive revenue from our affiliate partners for sharing this content (at no cost to you) and if you make a purchase from the links in the article. Prices and deals are correct at the time of publication.



Discover sales and deals on this Australia Day long weekend. Picture by Shutterstock

The Australia Day long weekend is here.

If you are looking for some deals when it comes to fashion, home, the kitchen, lifestyle, or maybe something for your furry friends we've pulled together some of sales and deals on offer over the weekend.

Check out these deals below:



Picture by Shutterstock

FASHION

White & Co - Further 30 per cent off sale



If you are looking for some fashion staples to add to your wardrobe White & Co have extended a further 30 per cent off its sale items until January 27.

With brands including ELM, Foxwood, Saint Rose, Walnut Melbourne, All About Eve, Betty Basics and Cartel and Willow, the sales is a great chance to pick up some quality items without breaking the bank.

You can shop by sale (under $30, under $50, under $100, under $125) with the further 30 per cent off the price applied at check out.

Great finds include:

Sale period: Available until January 27. Discounts are applied at the checkout.



Emporio Armani watch -$199.20. Picture amazon.com.au

Designer watches



Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Snap up a stunning watch for your significant other (or just to treat yourself with this current deal from Amazon.



Emporio Armani men's watch - $199 (69 per cent off RRP $639)

Michael Kors women's Bradshaw gold-tone watch - $199 (63 per cent off RRP $539)

Ozsale - Warehouse clearances

Nine West, Michael Kors, Champion, Tommy Hilfiger, Vans, Havianas, Adidas, Calvin Klein and Under Armour are just some of the big name brands you can find specials on during the Ozsale warehouse clearance sales.

There are big price drops and savings to be had on women's athletic wear, clothing and underwear, and fashion accessories including hats, bags, wallets and sunglasses.

Other sales of interest include:

HOME AND LIFESTYLE

Fantastic Furniture - The fantastic sale



Accessible and affordable furniture just got more affordable. Fantastic Furniture has a range of items on sale from kids, living, dining, sofas and chairs to bedding. There are a range of savings to be made across the board with up to $200 on some items including the Toronto Queen bedroom package with dresser.

There are some great options for organisation and set up when it comes to back-to-school or the office, as well as for gamers including:

Sale period: Available until February 4



Lefant Robot Vacuum. Picture amazon.com.au

Lefant Robot vacuum - 60 per cent off

Get some time back in your day by saying goodbye to the chore of vacuuming. Currently on sales as a limited time deal for $159.90 (60 per cent off RRP $399.99), this nifty robot will take care of dust and debris with ease. Suitable for pet owners it as a powerful 2200pa suction and two-sided brushes to concentrate dust, pet hair and garbage. It can be used across hard floors and automatically detects carpet and can run for up to 120 minutes before docking for recharge. And you can connect it to an app and wifi to map cleaning, and control it via not only the app, but Alexa or Google Assistant.



Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L Air Fryer. Picture amazon.com.au

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L air fryer - 37 per cent off

With a 4.8 star rating from verified buyers, the Instant Pot Vortex is highly rated for its performance and its family-friendly size. On sale for $169 (37 per cent off RRP $269) it offers six ways to cook - air fry, bake, roast, reheat, grill and dehydrate. It means you can do everything from roast chicken, to reheating the pizza, whipping up a cake and dehydrating fruit. The 1.5L capacity means you can fit a 1.8kg chicken or up to 1kg of chips. The sleek design is also a winner for buyers.



Breville the Bambino Plus Espresso Machine

Breville the Bambino Plus Espresso machine - 32 per cent off

Small, smart, simple: the Breville Bambino Plus ensures you can have speciality coffee at home without kitchen space being taken up by a bulky machine. The machine is on sale for $499 (32 per cent off RRP $729). Features include technology to ensure water pressure gradually increases to ensure flavours are draw out evenly during extraction, faster heat up time and a steam wand that allows you to adjust the milk temperature and texture to suit your taste.

Bose QuietComfort headphones. Picture amazon.com.au

Bose QuietComfort headphones - 38 per cent off

A leading brand in sound there is a reason why Bose headphones are always a best seller. You can pick up a deal currently with Amazon with the headphones on sale for $280.46 (38 per cent off RRP $449.95).



These feature noise cancelling ability making them a great option for anyone wanting to tune out sounds while at work or looking for the best sound when listening to tunes, all in complete comfort. The wireless set can get through 22 hours of play time on a single charge.



A single charge takes just 2.5 hours, or you can get 3 hours from a 15 minute charge.

Sale period: Offers are limited time deals and are subject to change. Prices correct at the time of publication.



Picture by Shutterstock

PETS

VetSupply.com.au - Australia Day sales

Starting on Australia Day VetSupply.com.au will be offering a range of discounts and deals across a full range of products with extra discounts, buy one get one free, 'super combo' offers and free shipping across Australia.

Simply use the code 'AUSDAY' to get an extra 7 per cent discount on products and access the free shipping.