Be 'Swift' on final touches for The Eras Tour

These deals and items are hand-picked by our team to make your shopping experience easier. We may receive revenue from our affiliate partners for sharing this content and if you make a purchase from the links in the article. Prices and deals are correct at the time of publication.



Picture by Shutterstock

Swifties are making last minute preparations for outfits ahead of the Australian leg of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

Aussie Swifties will be graced with seven sold out shows starting in Melbourne on February 16 and ending in Sydney on Monday, February 26.

If you're looking for a few last minute touches to your outfit or items to make your concert experience more enjoyable, you're in the right place.



We've curated a list of items you may find handy. Some items have been selected based on recommendations from Era concert goers in the US.



Check out the list below:

Picture amazon.com.au

It is still summer and whether or not you like it chances are while you're waiting for Taylor to take to the stage, or if you're tailgating outside, you'll need to protect your eyes from the afternoon sun.

These sunnies are a great finishing touch for a bit of fun, but the main benefit is they are polarised. Your eyes will thank you.

There are colours that suit every Era including black (Rep), blue tortoiseshell (1989), hot pink or green-pink (Lover), purple (Speak Now) and red (Red).

Be 'Swift' on final touches for The Eras Tour

You don't want to miss a second of Taylor's voice as she smashes out her hits, but you don't want the experience ruined by another person screaming in your ear or to leave with ringing in your ears.



The concerts will no doubt be loud. It is important to consider taking along ear plugs to help reduce noise, but not reduce your experience.

We recommend the Loop Experience Plus. The plus allows you to control the level of noise from the standard noise reduction of 18 by adding in an additional mute filter.



You can control exactly how much noise you want. Each pack comes with ear plugs, four sizes of soft silicone ear tips to get the fit just right and two sets of mute filters. It also comes with a carry case.

Be 'Swift' on final touches for The Eras Tour

The creation of friendship bracelets for Swifts' concerts became a trend during the 2023 US leg of the tour, inspired by the lyrics from her 2022 song 'You're On Your Own Kid' (Midnights album).

Fans are creating bracelets spelling out words, lyrics, album titles and phases associated with Swift for the bracelets, then trade and swap them during meets ups or at events. With Melbourne and Sydney concerts fast approaching now is the time to order items and get started on creating some bracelets to trade or share with fellow Swifties.

Be 'Swift' on final touches for The Eras Tour

We've also rounded up some other affordable options:

Don't want to make your own? You can buy bracelets already made here.



Picture amazon.com.au

If you're keeping your outfit simple, but are looking for something fun to accessorise why not try some fun earrings. There are options for Reputation (snake), guitars, ghosts, mirror balls, and 1989 records.

Picture amazon.com.au

'Make the whole place shimmer' by bringing out your natural glow.



There aren't many opportunities where you can bejewel yourself so make the most of the Eras Tour to go full glam. This Glow Body mist from Naked Sundays is the perfect way to get a glowy look, just minus the glitter.



The best part is this Australian product is SPF 50+. Give your limbs at least 7 sprays (as per instructions) and you'll not only have a glow, but you'll be protected from the sun while you wait for Taylor to come on.

Make sure you also have SPF on hand through the day with some travel-size options.

Be 'Swift' on final touches for The Eras Tour

Have your phone accessible at all times by getting a case with a strap.



Simply sling it over your neck and you can use it as you need, then have your hands free when you want to dance. If pockets aren't an option and you don't want hold your phone the entire time or be diving in and out of your bag, you'll appreciate the strap.

The cases come in a range of colours so you can also make sure the colour matches your outfit.

GET IT HERE - iPhone 11-12 options

GET IT HERE - iPhone 13 Pro Max options

Picture amazon.com.au

Whether you want to create the 'Lover' heart on your face or bejewel your hand with the lucky number 13, these stick-on jewels are perfect. Sheets come with a range of colours to suit every 'Era' and sizes.

Picture amazon.com.au

You won't want to miss the perfect photo opportunity with your friends or seeing Taylor in person.



Pop a back-up power bank in your bag to make sure your phone makes it through the three hour show. You'll be thanking yourself when it comes time to head home and you've still got battery life to sort out meeting up with friends or getting back to your accommodation

This power bank is one of the most popular on Amazon and is just over half an inch in width making it easy to stow away or carry. It gets a tick from buyers when it comes to quality, performance, size and portability, and is compatible with a wide range of devices.

Picture amazon.com.au

If you get emotional pop a pack of pocket tissues in your bag.



A trip through Taylor's discography will likely lead to a few tears and seeing Miss Swift herself will no doubt bring fans to tears when they get to see her for the first time.



Picture amazon.com.au

Pop a blister pack and a stack of plasters in your bag and you'll thank yourself.



After being on your feet for a long period your feet may be sore depending on your choice of footwear. If you're committed to the boots or the heels be prepared for discomfort at some stage. Blister packs and plasters will ensure you can keep on dancing.

Picture by amazon.com.au

Many Swifites in the US have warned that getting out of concert venues takes time. If you are planning to take public transport home you many have a long wait. That wait will feel even longer if you're dealing with sore feet.



Tuck a pair of foldable ballet flats or shoes in your bag for after the event.



Picture amazon.com.au

Many Swifties are saying they don't want to drink water to avoid missing Taylor for a bathroom break.



At a major event like a concert, especially in summer, it is important to drink plenty of water and remain hydrated. It is recommended that you drink water throughout the day to keep up hydration.

