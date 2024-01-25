Canberra sports identities recognised with Australia Day honours

Two major figures in the Canberra sport community have been recognised with Australia Day honours.
Ivan Slavich was made an member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the general division for his significant service to business, and to the community through governance and philanthropic endeavours.
Kyria Cox has also been given the Medal of the Order of Australia in the general division for her service to softball in coaching, umpiring and administration over three decades.
Slavich was most recently the chief executive of Capital Football before he resigned in October last year and he was also previously director.
He has been an active member of the sports scene in the capital, as part of a previous A-League men's bid for Canberra between 2009-2012, and chairman of the Canberra Cavalry baseball team between 2010-2013.
In addition, Slavich has held many prominent business and government roles in Canberra over the years.
"It's a bit of a shock," Slavich, the current chair Service One Alliance Bank, told The Canberra Times.
"It's nice recognition for all the stuff I've done in business, charity and in sports, but of course there's a whole army of people that have helped me do that stuff. It's not just me.
"Nevertheless, it's still very nice to get recognised.
"What it does is it helps open doors and when you want to talk to people about support for the community."
The work Slavich was most proud of was his fundraising efforts across various industries.
"With Soldier On it was over $20 million that we raised in two years I was there, that included government money. At Capital Football we raised $1.4 million, and for charity Camp Quality it was $1.5 million, and I was the highest individual fundraiser for Movember in 2010 with $65,000," Slavich said.
"If I add it all up, it's probably around $25 million I've helped raise for the Canberra community."
Slavich expected to attend a ceremony in a few months at Government House.
