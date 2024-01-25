The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra sports identities recognised with Australia Day honours

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
January 25 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two major figures in the Canberra sport community have been recognised with Australia Day honours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.