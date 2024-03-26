The best deals across Amazon right now

From tech gadgets to fashion finds it is always exciting to come across a great deal.

Even outside traditional sale periods there are plenty of great savings to be made.

We've wrapped up just some of the items on sale across Amazon right now across fashion, tech, lifestyle, beauty and every day essentials.



FASHION

Why pay $160 for a new pair of women's New Balance 574+ Sports when you can pick them up for $84 on Amazon?



There are a great range of deals across both men's and women's range of running, sport and lifestyle shoes at the moment including the Fresh Foam Arishi, mens 5740 Sport, 237 sport, and womens 520V8 running sport.

You can also pick up some autumn and winter goodies such as sports leggings and hoodies on sale.

We'll admit they aren't every ones cup of tea, but believe it or not the Croc is a part of mainstream footwear.



If you're a doctor or nurse looking for another pair of comfortable, supportive shoes, or looking for a pair of household slip-ons for outside jobs or heading down to the local pool, the Croc clog is hard to beat.



The pivoting heel strap allows you to wear a more secure fit, while the ventilation ports add breathability traditional shoes or clogs don't.

HOME

Ring doorbells offer several benefits: It allows you additional security so you can speak and see visitors from anywhere; you can monitor your house and front door remotely, record video footage and get motion-activated alerts; keep an eye on package delivery; acts as a deterrent for would-be opportunists scoping out your home; and it is able to integrate with other smart home devices such as the Echo.

Highly rated by buyers it is most loved as a video doorbell option thanks to ease of installation and security offering.



LIFESTYLE + TECH

Save up to 18% off RRP on Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset 128 GB

Bring the world of VR into your home. This set gives you the chance to play games and have experiences in high-speed action thanks to a super-fast processer and high-resolution display. Designed to be immersive, you can play with friends and family, and it enables players to roam freely with no wires, intuitive controls, and built-in battery.

For $359.99 down from $439.99, it's a great chance to buy now and tuck it away for a gift. There are also other options with the set including bundle packs featuring cases and straps.

Looking to upgrade your iPad or secure a device for your child for school or at home use? This iPad has 10.2-inch Retina display and an 8MP back camera and 12MP ultra-wide front camera.



There are also savings to be had on Apple AirTags.. Amazon currently has savings up to 10% off RRP on Apple AirTag 4 Pack.



