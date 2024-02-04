Cellar-dwelling Canberra United thrash ladder-leading City

Where there's life there's hope.
And Canberra United might have breathed life into their struggling season with a stunning upset of A-League Women ladder-leaders Melbourne City.
It was top against bottom at McKellar Park on Sunday, with not many expecting United to trouble the powerful City.
And a lot of the statistics backed that up - 67 per cent possession to Melbourne, 12 corners to one and 18 shots to eight all in the v visitor's favour.
But that all counted for nought in a 3-1 Canberra thrashing that will give their finals ambitions a slight glimmer of hope.
To be fair, United were good for their three points despite spending most of the match defending.
While City had all of the ball they were largely toothless in front of goal.
That lack of bite was the only thing that prevented Canberra from knocking them out with a one-two punch in a stunning two-minute spell in the first half.
United are a statistical anomaly - the second best attack combined with the second worst defence.
But they defended brilliantly, with goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln excellent between the posts.
Not surprisingly it was the evergreen Michelle Heyman who opened the scoring.
Although City striker Hannah Wilkinson should have scored when she got the ball unmarked in the box only for Lincoln to make a sharp save.
Heyman made her pay brilliantly, turning a long clearance into the opener.
She made the Melbourne defence look foolish when she used all of her 35 years of experience to race clear before calmly slotting past former Matildas stopper Melissa Barbieri.
Two minutes later Canberra winger Nickoletta Flannery broke down the right wing before Mary Stanic-Floody smashed home her cut back to make it 2-0 at the break.
City should have pulled one back on the hour mark, but they were unable to scramble it home from a corner when United's defence was at sixes and sevens for the only time in the game.
Flannery sealed it after some great defensive work by Sasha Grove, which ended up with Heyman putting in a great cross for her winger to slam home.
City's Taylor Otto scored a consolation goal in injury time, but it was all too little too late.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA UNITED 3 (Michelle Heyman 37m, Mary Stanic-Floody 39m, Nickoletta Flannery 74m) bt MELBOURNE CITY 1 (Taylor Otto 90+1m) at McKellar Park on Sunday.
