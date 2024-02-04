Do party politicians think we're idiots?

Surely senior members of the opposition, in particular Peter Dutton and Susan Ley, have not forgotten then prime minister John Howard's broken promise in relation to the GST. When questioned about the possibility of such a tax being introduced Howard proclaimed that: "Suggestions I have left open the possibility of a GST are completely wrong. A GST or anything resembling it is no longer Coalition policy. Nor will it be policy at any time in the future. It is completely off the political agenda in Australia ...There is no way a GST will ever be part of our policy ... Never ever. It's dead". Howard's government went on to introduce the GST.